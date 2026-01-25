Watch Sienna Spiro's 'Die On This Hill' Video

(Capitol) Sienna Spiro releases the highly anticipated official music video for her heart-shattering phenomenon of a single "Die On This Hill." Premiering on Lyrical Lemonade, the spare but deeply moving visual is the first that Lyrical Lemonade founder Cole Bennett has directed for a female pop solo artist and the first to live on Lyrical Lemonade's tastemaking YouTube channel (21 million subscribers).

The black-and-white "Die On This Hill" video cuts through the deafening buzz to remind us of the emotional weight at the center of the song, which SIENNA has described as "about stubborn love - the kind that makes you stay when you know you should leave." In a sparsely furnished room, she sits across from a life-sized burlap man and sings her heart out to him. In another shot, she slow-dances with him. But as the song moves toward a devastating finale, we see SIENNA on the floor surrounded by shredded fabric and tufts of cotton - handfuls of nothing commemorating a hollowed-out illusion of love.

Says SIENNA, "Making new friends is always special, but getting to work with them is a privilege. Bringing this video to life taught me so much. I am so grateful for the love that this song has been shown so far and to get to work with such an incredible artist in Cole, who I also can call a friend!"

Says Cole Bennett, "I immediately was a fan of SIENNA, even before I met her, but once we became good friends it really clicked that she is a once in a generation talent. She played me 'Die On This Hill' a couple weeks before its release and it blew my f***ing mind. We continued to let the friendship grow before jumping into working with each other. Through that I was able to understand her more and how she wants her art to be communicated to the world. I had never really done a video for a pop artist like this so it was all very new territory for me. I was a bit nervous, but the excitement outweighed that. I'm incredibly thankful to have gotten to work with SIENNA and I hope to do more."

The video arrives as "Die On This Hill" holds steady in the Top 10 of Spotify's global chart (#9), affirming SIENNA's status as one of only three UK artists in the bracket (next to RAYE and Olivia Dean) and the only one in the Top 10 who has yet to release a debut album. With over 200 million global streams to date, the staggering ballad continues to climb the Billboard Hot 100, where it's currently #21 and trailed by SIENNA's earlier single "You Stole The Show" (#63), which has surpassed 125 million global streams.

Of course, this isn't the first time SIENNA's brought "Die On This Hill" to life. Part of the hit's explosion includes the spellbinding live performances she's shared. Earlier this month she brought an unforgettable rendition to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, inspiring a standing ovation and flabbergasting her host - watch HERE. SIENNA also sang it on Later... with Jools Holland and TODAY, not to mention her six-night run opening for Sam Smith's historic "To Be Free: New York City" residency in late 2025.

Moreover, fans will get a chance to witness SIENNA's gift in person on her forthcoming "The Visitor Tour," which sold out within seconds, inspiring her to add more dates to what will be her first-ever North American headlining run. The stateside leg launches on March 3 at the historic Troubadour in West Hollywood and concludes with back-to-back nights at New York's Bowery Ballroom (March 17 and 18) before she proceeds to the UK and Europe.

