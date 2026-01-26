B00TY Returns With 'Damn It's Been A Minute'

(BHM) Electro-soul collective B00TY is back with a blissed-out new single "Damn It's Been A Minute", which is the first song the Los Angeles-based group led by singers and producers Edan Frei and Adam Epelbaum has shared since their glossy 2022 single "Matter of Time," which features the legendary R&B group Loose Ends and made its debut in the pilot episode of Issa Rae's HBO Max series Rap Sh!t.
B00TY also collaborated with Rap Sh!t's director Sade Clacken Joseph on the official video for "Damn It's Been A Minute". "What started as a normal day of shooting a music video ended in us accidentally breaking a bathtub in Britney Spears' mansion and flooding the entire house. Oops, we did it again," says Frei.
Known for their high-energy live shows featuring dual falsetto vocals and a full band, B00TY brings '70s-inspired funk and soul with a modern twist inspired by Sly and the Family Stone, Kaytranada and Calvin Harris.
