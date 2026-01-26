BTS Sells Out North America And European Leg Of 'Arirang' Tour

(fcc) BTS have sold out the North American and European legs of their 2026 'BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG''. Tickets sold out within a few hours of the presale and general sale.
BTS will kick off the North American leg of the tour in Tampa on April 25, with stops in Mexico City, Las Vegas, Toronto, Chicago, and more. It will conclude with four-night shows at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles, spanning 12 regions and 31 shows in total. Due to overwhelming demand, additional shows have been added in both Tampa, Stanford and Las Vegas.
The European leg will begin on June 26 in Madrid, Spain, and continue to Brussels, Belgium; London, United Kingdom; Munich, Germany; and Paris, France, covering 5 regions and 10 shows in total.
Last week, all three shows of 'BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG' IN GOYANG' in Korea, scheduled for April 9, 11, and 12, also sold out during the ARMY presale on January 22.
The tour will officially kick off in Goyang, Korea on April 9 before continuing to Tokyo, Japan. From there, BTS will visit North America, Europe, South America, and Asia, spanning 82 shows across 34 cities. With the world tour, BTS makes history as the South Korean artist with the highest number of tour dates and the broadest regional reach to date.
Further details regarding the 2027 tour regions and dates will be announced at a later time.
BTS Reveals New Album Title Arirang
