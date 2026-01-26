Em Beihold Announces The Tales of a Failed Shapeshifter Tour

(Republic) Platinum-selling singer-songwriter Em Beihold will embark on her most extensive global headline tour yet in 2026! The Tales of a Failed Shapeshifter Tour sees her touch down in the UK and Europe in addition to performing across Canada and the United States.

First up, she crosses the pond for a gig at Garage in London, UK on May 12 followed by three dates in mainland Europe. She launches the North American leg at Mod Club in Toronto, Ontario on May 24, visits major markets coast-to-coast, and concludes with what promises to be a triumphant homecoming at the legendary Troubadour in Los Angeles, CA on June 15!

A special artist pre-sale goes live January 27 at 10am local time followed by local and promoter pre-sales on Jan 28 at 10am local time and the Spotify pre-sale on January 29 at 10am local time. All presales end on January 29 at 11:59pm local time. General on-sale commences on January 30 at 10am local time.

She'll be on the road in support of her anxiously awaited debut album, Tales of a Failed Shapeshifter, on February 27.

Don't miss Em Beihold on the road this year and get ready for Tales of a Failed Shapeshifter.

TOUR DATES:

May 12, 2026 - London, UK - Garage

May 16, 2026 - Amsterdam, NL - Tolhuistuin

May 18, 2026 - Paris, FR - La Machine du Moulin Rouge

May 20, 2026 - Cologne, DE - Luxor

May 24, 2026 - Toronto, ONT - Mod Club

May 26, 2026 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

May 27, 2026 - Brooklyn NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

May 28, 2026 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

May 30, 2026 - Washington, DC - The Atlantis

June 1, 2026 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

June 2, 2026 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

June 4, 2026 - Chicago, IL - Chop Shop & 1st Ward

June 5, 2026 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

June 7, 2026 - Denver, CO - Meow Wolf

June 8, 2026 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

June 10, 2026 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

June 11, 2026 - Vancouver, BC - The Pearl on Granville

June 12, 2026 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

June 14, 2026 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent

June 15, 2026 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour

