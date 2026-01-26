Lionel Richie And Earth, Wind & Fire Announce 2026 North American Tour

() Lionel Richie and one of the best-selling bands of all time, Earth, Wind & Fire announced their 2026 North American Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 26-city tour kicks off on Wednesday, June 24 at Grand Casino Arena in Saint Paul making stops across North America in Toronto, New York, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up in Austin at Moody Center on Friday, August 14.
TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with Citi presale (details below) beginning Tuesday, January 27 at 10am. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, January 30 at 10am local time.
PRESALE: Citi is the official card of Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire 2026 Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 27 at 10am local time until Thursday, January 29 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program.
VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, access to the pre-show VIP Lounge, limited edition tour poster, specially designed VIP gift item & more.
Lionel Richie's show is created in partnership with Brian Burke Creative.
LIONEL RICHIE AND EARTH, WIND & FIRE 2026 TOUR DATES:
Wed Jun 24 - Saint Paul, MN - Grand Casino Arena
Fri Jun 26 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Sat Jun 27 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
Tue Jun 30 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
Wed Jul 01 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Sat Jul 04 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Sun Jul 05 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
Wed Jul 08 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Fri Jul 10 - Hartford, CT - PeoplesBank Arena
Sat Jul 11 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Tue Jul 14 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena
Thu Jul 16 - Philadelphia, PA - Xfinity Mobile Arena
Sat Jul 18 - Greensboro, NC - First Horizon Coliseum
Sun Jul 19 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Wed Jul 22 - Tampa, FL - Benchmark International Arena
Fri Jul 24 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Sat Jul 25 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center
Tue Jul 28 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center
Wed Jul 29 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
Fri Jul 31 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Mon Aug 03 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Thu Aug 06 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
Sat Aug 08 - Palm Desert, CA - Acrisure Arena
Sun Aug 09 - Los Angeles, CA - Intuit Dome
Tues Aug 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Mortgage Matchup Center
Fri Aug 14 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
