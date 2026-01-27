Teddy Swims Announce Summer Headline Dates

(Warner) Teddy Swims announces his Summer 2026 East Coast Headline Dates, alongside a major run of festival appearances. The announcement follows a milestone year for Swims, who wrapped a sold-out global tour, earned his second career Grammy nomination, and made history with his Diamond-certified smash "Lose Control," which set the record for the longest-charting hit on the Billboard Hot 100.
Before kicking off his string of headline shows in Uncasville, CT, Swims will perform at major festivals including Coachella, Stagecoach, BottleRock and the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, before wrapping up the tour as a Bonnaroo Headliner.
Artist presale begins Wednesday, January 28 at 9AM local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 30 at 9AM local time. Swims' meteoric rise has been fueled by his multi-part debut album, I've Tried Everything But Therapy, which spawned the Diamond-certified global smash "Lose Control." The track reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, became the longest-charting song in Hot 100 history, topped five radio formats, and has surpassed 4 billion streams.
After earning his first Grammy nomination for Best New Artist in 2025, Swims is now nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards for I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2). He recently completed a sold-out world tour in support of the project and continues with this next leg and a dominant festival run in 2026.
Tour Dates
April 10 - Indio, CA - Coachella
April 17 - Indio, CA - Coachella
April 25 - Indio, CA - Stagecoach
May 3 - New Orleans, LA - New Orleans Jazz Festival
May 22 - Napa, CA - BottleRock Festival
June 4 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
June 5 - Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
June 7 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
June 9 - Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena
June 10 - North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum
June 12 - Easley, SC @ District Park
June 13 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
