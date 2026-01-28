Blackpink Wrap DEADLINE World Tour In Hong Kong

(fcc) BLACKPINK has successfully concluded their massive As the final shows of the tour - and their first reunion with local fans in nearly three years - the venue was filled with overwhelming excitement for all three nights. The last three shows finally completed the 16-city and 33-date world tour. BLACKPINK fully delivered on fans' long wait, pouring out explosive energy from the moment they appeared on stage. Opening with "Kill This Love" and "Pink Venom," they electrified the crowd with a nonstop run of mega hits including "How You Like That," "PLAYING WITH FIRE," and "Shut Down." "This year marks our 10th anniversary, and every moment with BLINK felt like a dream," the group shared. "Thanks to you, we've always been happy and gained the strength to keep moving forward. Please look forward to our upcoming new music." BLACKPINK is set to release their third mini album [DEADLINE] on February 27 at 2 PM KST. The album marks their first new release in approximately three years and five months since their second full-length album [BORN PINK], raising anticipation to an all-time high.
