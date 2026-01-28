Cannons Announce New Album 'Everything Glows'

(The Oriel Company) Alternative/electro-pop band Cannons is announcing their fifth studio album, Everything Glows, out March 27 on Columbia Records. It's a jam-packed week for the LA-trio, who are not only dropping a new song "Starlight" on Friday but will also play a special sold-out show at The Fonda in LA this Thursday.
"Starlight," will be released this Friday, January 30, accompanied by a music video. The glittering, infectious track gives listeners a taste of this new musical chapter for Cannons, which features their most unified, creatively fearless work yet.
Everything Glows is a powerful and entrancing fifth album from the beloved band. Written and recorded as lead singer and songwriter, Michelle Joy rebuilt her health, showcasing less the sound of a band returning from a rest, and more a trio of friends reinventing the way they create, collaborate, and sound. The album radiates a sense of camaraderie, of bearing witness to one another through travails and triumphs. The 11 songs of Everything Glows navigate heartbreak and codependence, brokenness and, ultimately, liberation, spotlighting a group that found new ways to move forward and absolute excitement in both the process and its results.
Of the upcoming album, Joy says, "Everything Glows is the most vulnerable album we've made. It came from taking a step back and really reflecting, both as a band and as individuals, instead of just pushing forward. That space became transformative for us, a kind of rebirth. The record is about remaining open in uncertainty and trusting that even in the darkest moments, there's still light, something our new single and video, "Starlight," captures."
Cannons told Rolling Stone, "Everything Glows finds beauty in moments that feel messy or unresolved. The songs move through longing, memory, and late nights, but always return to light, a feeling we wanted to introduce with our new single, "Starlight." It's an album about staying open and letting yourself feel everything."
Cannons first gave fans a glimpse of what was to come with the first single of this era, "All I Need," a dreamy, synth-pop track, released in October. The song encompasses the very headspace the band was in when embarking on the journey of the new album. Of the decision to make "All I Need" the lead single, Joy says, "The lyrics "falling, down again / I'm burning for you" and "all I need is your love" come from that place of being worn down to nothing, yet still reaching for the one thing that feels grounding and worth surviving for. In the middle of it all, we grew even closer as a band. Our love for each other, and the process of making music we love together, carried us through the darkness into the light, the same journey the song holds."
Cannons will take Everything Glows to the live stage on their upcoming co-headline tour with electronic duo Bob Moses. The North American tour kicks off this March in Phoenix, and will hit major cities including Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Chicago, and more.
Everything Glows Tracklist
All I Need
Starlight
Corousel
I Get Weak
These Nights
Shine
Light As A Feather
Fool For You
Good Luck Charm
Photographs
Take Me To Tokyo
THE AFTERGLOW TOUR - 2026 DATES
March 31st - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
April 2nd - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory
April 3rd - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater
April 4th - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
April 6th - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
April 7th - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle
April 8th - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte
April 10th - Philadelphia, PA - Fillmore
April 11th - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
April 13th - Boston, MA - Roadrunner
April 15th - Washington, DC - The Anthem
April 16th - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
April 17th - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
April 19th - Toronto, ON - History
April 22nd - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed (Indoor)
April 23rd - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre
April 24th - Milwaukee, WI - Landmark Credit Union Live
April 26th - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
April 27th - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union
April 29th - Sacramento, CA - Channel 24
May 2nd - San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
July 14th - Tacoma, WA - Dune Peninsula
July 15th - Troutdale, OR - Edgefield
July 17th - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre
July 19th - Los Angeles - Venue TBA
