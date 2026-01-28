Hilary Duff Returned To New York For Sold-Out Small Rooms, Big Nerves Show

(Atlantic) Hilary Duff returned to the New York stage last night with a sold-out show at the brand new Brooklyn Paramount, marking her first live show in NYC in over 10 years as part of her Small Rooms, Big Nerves global run.

The intimate set seamlessly balanced nostalgia with the present, weaving fan favorites like "So Yesterday" and "Come Clean" into a setlist featuring her latest singles, "Mature" and "Roommates" as well as some additional unreleased songs from her upcoming album luck... or something (arriving February 20). The night reached a fever pitch with a confetti-drenched finale of "What Dreams Are Made Of" that brought the entire room to its feet.

The "Small Rooms, Big Nerves" shows wrap this month with a finale performance at Los Angeles' iconic Wiltern (January 29). Designed as a rare, up-close experience for fans, these intimate shows set the stage for what's next in Duff's live chapter.

One of the defining stars of her generation, multiplatinum global icon Hilary Duff is returning to the pop world with her boldest and most self-assured project yet. After rising to fame as the titular star of the Disney Channel blockbuster, "Lizzie McGuire," Duff first kicked off her music career with 2003's 4X platinum Metamorphosis (featuring the Top 40-charting "So Yesterday" and "Come Clean"), then released her platinum-selling 2004 self-titled LP and 2007 autobiographical dance-pop collection Dignity. With those three albums alone selling a collective 15 million copies worldwide, she also established herself as a producer, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and New York Times-bestselling author, all while continuing to deliver standout performances in TV and film, including her award-nominated turn on Darren Star's "Younger."

Recently signed to Atlantic Records, Duff is now launching a thrilling new chapter and sharing her first new music since 2015's Breathe In. Breathe Out. (a No. 5 debut on the Billboard 200, made with an extensive lineup of producers/co-writers, including Tove Lo and Ed Sheeran).

