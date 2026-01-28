James Tonic Reveals Second Part Of 'Safety' Trilogy

(planetary) James Tonic's Safety II is out now, the second chapter in his dream-pop trilogy following 2025's breakout release, Safety. Released January 28, 2026, the seventh studio album pushes the story further, blending hazy, dreamlike textures with sharper real-life edges.
Safety II builds on the success of the first album, which saw 20,000 sales and a strong 60% Spotify save rate, alongside the buzz from 2024's Stuck in LA and its sold-out West Coast shows. Early momentum is promising, with a high pre-save rate and projections pointing toward 30,000-40,000 units in its first week.
The nine-song set pairs darker narratives with lighter production, featuring live drums, old-school synths, and raw performances that give the project an authentic, lived-in feel often missing from modern releases. James Tonic hits the road soon-keep an eye out for tour news. Stream the new set here
James Tonic Delivers New Album 'Safety'
Whiskey Myers And The Black Crowes Teaming Up For Tour- Sabaton Postpone North American Tour For Medical Reasons- Paul McCartney Film Coming To Movie Theaters- more
Legendary Foreigner Singer Lou Gramm Shares New Song 'Young Love'- Dave Matthews Band 2026 Summer Tour- Black Veil Brides North American Tour- more
Dolly Parton Scores Another Hit For 80th Birthday Week- Dustin Lynch And Chase Rice Teaming Up For Red Rocks Concert- Tool's 'The Pot' Given Country Makeover- more
Josh Groban Bringing Concert Film To AMC Theatres For Valentine's Day- Blackpink Wrap DEADLINE World Tour- Madison Beer Tops Pop Album Chart- more
Cruise News: Music Cruise Specialists StarVista LIVE Celebrate 75th Sailing
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hecho Libre Restaurant Opens at New Kimpton Resort in Arizona
Cruise News: Outlaw Country Cruise Sails in March with Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams
On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Emerson, Lake & Palmer and More
Sabaton Postpone North American Tour For Medical Reasons
Di'Anno: Iron Maiden's Lost Singer Documentary Trailer Released
Spiritbox To Rock GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony
Tedeschi Trucks Band To Rock The Hollywood Bowl With The Black Crowes and Whiskey Myers
The Revivalists Team With Sixthman For Otherside of Paradise at Sea
The Maine Return With New Song and Video 'Die To Fall'
The Protomen Score Top 10 Debut With Their New Album 'ACT III: THIS CITY MADE US'
Rebellion Festival Marking 30th Anniversary With 2026 Event