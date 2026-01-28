James Tonic Reveals Second Part Of 'Safety' Trilogy

(planetary) James Tonic's Safety II is out now, the second chapter in his dream-pop trilogy following 2025's breakout release, Safety. Released January 28, 2026, the seventh studio album pushes the story further, blending hazy, dreamlike textures with sharper real-life edges.

Safety II builds on the success of the first album, which saw 20,000 sales and a strong 60% Spotify save rate, alongside the buzz from 2024's Stuck in LA and its sold-out West Coast shows. Early momentum is promising, with a high pre-save rate and projections pointing toward 30,000-40,000 units in its first week.

The nine-song set pairs darker narratives with lighter production, featuring live drums, old-school synths, and raw performances that give the project an authentic, lived-in feel often missing from modern releases. James Tonic hits the road soon-keep an eye out for tour news. Stream the new set here

