Josh Groban Bringing Concert Film To AMC Theatres For Valentine's Day

(2b) This Valentine's Day weekend, Josh Groban brings his acclaimed live performance to the big screen in a new theatrical concert film, debuting as a first-run exclusive at select AMC Theatres (NYSE: AMC) US locations.
The concert film, Josh Groban: An Intimate Evening at The Union Chapel, will open February 13-15 across approximately 100 screens in 45 US markets, offering fans a limited-run, cinematic experience designed for shared viewing. Additional theatrical dates will follow in select international cities.
Produced by VEEPS Studios in association with TourDForce and Cinefromage, the film was captured at Groban's sold-out performance at London's Union Chapel - one of the world's most intimate and acoustically celebrated venues. The historic venue's natural acoustics and candlelit atmosphere create a setting uniquely suited to the emotional depth of Groban's performance. The setting provides a rare sense of closeness between artist and audience, now translated to the immersive scale of the cinema, making it a natural fit for Valentine's weekend.
Directed by acclaimed UK filmmaker Dick Carruthers, the theatrical concert film places viewers inside an evening defined by emotional connection, musical storytelling and stripped-back performances. Carruthers is known for capturing intimate live performances with artists such as Oasis, bringing a cinematic sensibility to concert filmmaking. Shot entirely at Union Chapel, the film offers a front-row perspective that highlights the warmth, immediacy, and power of Groban's live performance.
"Union Chapel is such an incredible venue," said Groban. "We wanted to create a show that felt truly personal and immersive, which the venue really lends itself to. Bringing that experience into theaters - especially over Valentine's Day weekend - makes it something truly special"
The theatrical event arrives just as Groban announces his upcoming world tour, offering fans their only opportunity to experience the intimate show on the big screen ahead of the expansive live tour production - which will feature a full band and orchestra - on its global run. Presented in immersive surround sound and picture, the film invites fans to experience the music together as a shared cinematic moment.
"A performance built for close listening and emotional impact, Groban's Union Chapel set captures the kind of musical detail and intimacy that translates powerfully to the big screen," adds Kyle Heller, Co-founder & Chief Content Officer at Veeps.
The release continues the expansion of event cinema, where live music and theatrical exhibition converge to create limited-time cultural moments designed for communal viewing.
Tickets are available now at AMC Theatres here
