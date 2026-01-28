Madison Beer Tops Pop Album Chart With 'Locket'

(Epic) Madison Beer's highly-anticipated new album, locket, arrived on January 16 and has made explosive debuts across global charts, creating a seismic impact on her stardom and career, powered by a multi-year build-up and campaign.
locket, the NY native's follow-up to the GRAMMY-nominated Silence Between Songs, earned a no. 1 debut on Billboard's Overall Pop Albums chart and a Top 10 debut on the Billboard 200 - the first such debuts of Beer's career. More notably, the album makes a top 10 debut across five Billboard album charts including Indie Store Album Sales (No. 2), Top Current Album Sales (No. 4) and Top Album Sales (No. 4), while also scoring her second top 10 on Vinyl Albums (No. 3). "Bittersweet" also charted a new peak on the Billboard Hot 100 which is a career-best performance for Beer on the Hot 100.
locket experienced a similarly explosive debut onto the UK albums chart, earning a no. 3 debut, a leap from the no. 28 entry for Silence Between Songs, a testament to Beer's consistently growing international profile - which has included significant impact on charts in New Zealand, Ireland, Norway and Sweden, where each of her three solo albums have earned Top 30 peaks.
The release of locket, Madison Beer's third album, was the result of a steady campaign that began in Spring 2024 with the arrival of "Make You Mine," Beer's chart-topping, GRAMMY-nominated smash Dance hit, and the biggest chart success of her career, topping the Dance Airplay charts in Summer 2024. Its Jennifer's Body-inspired music video made international headlines and prompted viral social media attention upon its release.
"After writing the album," she told Billboard, "It feels as if each song lives in this metaphorical locket for safekeeping." After making a scene-stealing appearance at Victoria Secret's Fashion Show in the fall of 2025, where she performed the follow-up single to "Make You Mine," "Bittersweet," the ramp-up to her highly-anticipated album release intensified.
That momentum carried over into the new year swiftly. The month of January has been an especially busy one for Beer, who performed album standout "Bad Enough" on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, graced the cover of PAPER Magazine and hosted a NYC pop-up with the outlet, and sat for vulnerable and wide-ranging interviews with CBS Mornings and The Kelly Clarkson Show in promotion of her upcoming headlining tour, The Locket Tour.
The 32-date trek begins with its European leg, opening in Poland on May 11, and stretches until its grand finale in New York City at Madison Square Garden on July 13, including stops in Germany, France, England, and Canada before its domestic leg begins June 8 in Austin, Texas.
Madison Beer Shares 'Bad Enough' Video As New Album Arrives
