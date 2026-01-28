Okeechobee Fest Announces 2-Day and Single-Day Tickets

(BHM) As the 2026 10-Year Reunion of Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival (OMF) draws near, the beloved Florida independent music festival has released all remaining tickets, including a small number of 2-Day Weekend tickets for the first time ever, along with a limited batch of Single Day tickets and the final available GA, GA+, and VIP 4-Day tickets. OMF 2026 takes place March 19-22, 2026, as always in the magical South Florida nature paradise of Sunshine Grove.

Staying on top of fan messages over the past few months, OMF organizers have seen that some members of the Okee Family can't make it to all four days of the festival's first gathering in three years, whether it be jobs with no PTO, little ones at home, or bills getting in the way. With its community always in mind, OMF has decided to open up a few additional ticket options while capacity is still available. GA Weekend Tickets for Saturday, March 21-Sunday, March 22 include 2 nights camping (festivalgoers must purchase a 2-day car camping pass to bring a vehicle), with arrival to the campgrounds available Saturday at 9:00 am-8:00 pm (ET). GA and VIP Single Day Tickets for Friday, March 20, Saturday, March 21, and Sunday, March 22 have access to purchase Day Parking for that day's festival. Tier 1 prices for GA Weekend or Single Day passes are guaranteed through Thursday, January 29, at 10:00 am (ET). Checkout with PayPal is available for flexible payment options for as low as $20 a month. For complete details, please visit www.okeechobeefest.com/tickets.

Founded in 2016 with a mandate of authenticity, kindness, and respect between each other and the environment we inhabit, Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival 2026 will celebrate the spirit of music, arts, and community with epic headline performances from Cage The Elephant, Fisher, GRiZ, Knock 2, T-Pain, LCD Soundsystem, and The Lumineers, along with a truly diverse, multi-genre lineup of global superstars, rising new artists, certifiable legends, and more, many of whom are making their long-awaited return to the iconic gathering following previous fan favorite performances. An array of additional immersive musical experiences is also in store for OMG 2026 festivalgoers, including Incendia (a four-night inferno of underground energy, bass, and special guests, curated by NYC-based production agency and cultural influencer Renegade) and the Jungle 51 Stage, presenting extended sets by internationally known DJs from sundown to sunrise. The Okeechobee 10-Year Reunion will also see the return of what has proven one of the festival's defining moments since its inaugural event in 2016 - the PoWoW!, an all-star jam session pairing unexpected talents for a variety of live mashups filled with creativity and imagination against an epic setting under the stars deep in the heart of Sunshine Grove.

OMF 2026 will welcome the Okee Family to celebrate the 10-Year Reunion on Thursday, March 19, with a very special and exclusive slate of music and experiences available only to 4-Day ticketholders, featuring full wellness and activity programming and music until sunrise from more than 32 artists, including three huge headline sets from Cage the Elephant, Dirty Heads, and Knock2. The first-ever Aquachobee Dub Reggae Takeover will kick off the festival with a traditional Nyabinghi Drumming Opening Ceremony, followed by performances from Subatomic Sound System (featuring reggae legend Mykal Rose, Screechy Dan, and Pirate WiFi), groundbreaking dub master Scientist (with Papa Michigan and Sister Nancy), Orlas, and more.

