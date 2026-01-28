Sebastien Tellier Taps Kid Cudi For New Song 'Amnesia'

(Gold Atlas) Sebastien Tellier will release his new album Kiss The Beast this Friday, January 30th, on Because Music. He has already shared the singles "Refresh", "Naif de Coeur" and "Thrill of the Night" featuring Slayyyter & Nile Rodgers, and today, he shares one last preview of the album with "Amnesia", a new track featuring Kid Cudi.

Blending alternative hip-hop with avant-garde pop influences, "Amnesia" brings together Sebastien Tellier and Kid Cudi for a dream collaboration. A Tellier longtime fan, Cudi reconnects with the artist after sampling "Roche" on "CHUNKY". Driven by a hypnotic groove, deep basslines, and Tellier's hazy piano, the track drifts between ethereal rap and a melodic French verse.

About the track, Sebastien Tellier says, "It is a song in which the boundary between love and dependence becomes blurred. Amnesia becomes a refuge and a prison. The lyrics play on this ambiguity. Every moment seems suspended. A feeling of emptiness and confusion fills the mind. Between ecstasy and regret, between desire and loss.

I invited Kid Cudi on this title because we have many things in common; he is an artist with the perfect raw melancholy to express the duality between love and dependence between reality and illusion. We share similar sensitivity and nostalgia, inner struggles and the quest for healing in common."

From Paris to London, with contributions from Oscar Holter (The Weeknd, Katy Perry etc), SebastiAn (Frank Ocean, Saint Laurent etc), Victor Le Masne (Paris Olympics), and Daniel Stricker, Kiss the Beast unfolds as an ambitious mosaic, anchored by Owen Pallett's strings, Nile Rodgers' guitar, and the appearances of Kid Cudi and Slayyyter. The album is where Tellier condenses and transcends his experiences: an extravagant love letter to pop, both intimate and universal.

Alongside his new album, Sebastien Tellier announces his highly anticipated return to the stage in 2026 with a tour across France and Europe, including some already sold-out shows.

