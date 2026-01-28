Watch Maisie Peters' Trailer For Her New Album 'Florescence'

(Atlantic) Maisie Peters has announced her much-anticipated third studio album, Florescence. Co-produced with 2x Grammy Award winner Ian Fitchuk (Kacey Musgraves, Beyonce, Chris Stapleton) and featuring duets with Julia Michaels and Marcus Mumford, the album arrives two years after her chart-topping breakthrough The Good Witch. Maisie has also shared a trailer for Florescence directed by Amelia Dimoldenberg.
After a whirlwind few years that saw Maisie open for Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Conan Gray, and Noah Kahan, headline her own world tours, and make her Glastonbury debut, she found herself almost constantly on the road. By the end of 2024, the pace had become unsustainable, affecting Maisie physically and mentally, and so she made the decision to step back - pressing pause on the popstar carousel and returning home to reconnect with her life offstage. That quieter chapter gave her space to reset, grounding her not just as a person, but as an artist. It was during this time that the emotional heart of Florescence quietly took shape.
That return to herself was reflected not only in her life, but in the music. Led by her love of storytelling, Maisie headed to Nashville, where she wrote and recorded much of the album. Reuniting with longtime collaborator Ian Fitchuk - whom she first worked with in 2020 - felt like a natural fit. Together, they crafted the album's warm, textured sound, with Fitchuk supporting Maisie as she stepped into the role of co-producer for the first time.
Drawing from the aftermath of the relationship explored on The Good Witch, as well as the love story she's now living - having fallen in love with her high school sweetheart - Florescence reflects on how the right love can help heal the wrong ones. It's an album about perspective, self-realisation, healing, and ultimately, learning how to flourish.
"These 15 tracks depict a blossoming of myself from ages 23 to 25 and a blossoming of a true, real love that anchors both me and this record. It tells the story of the last few long winters, with all of their villains and thorns, heartbreaks and rains, and it leads you, by the end, into a perfect English spring, into the hope and catharsis that comes when the first wildflower blooms," shares Maisie. "This album feels like a true representation of healing, of finding hope, peace, and strength not just in somebody else, but in yourself. It is knowing that there was a point to all the sadness of before, and the point is the woman you see in this mirror now, and the person you see by her side."
Fresh from her intimate, instantly sold-out shows in London and New York, Maisie is marking the album announcement with a new run of global 'Before The Bloom' theatre dates, designed to mirror Florescence's closeness and vulnerability. Kicking off on March 2 at Sydney's Enmore Theatre, the tour will travel through Australia, East Asia, Europe, the UK, America, and Canada.
Maisie Peters Premieres Lost The Breakup Video
Maisie Peters 'Lost The Breakup' With New Single
Maisie Peters To Play New Single on The Tonight Show
Whiskey Myers And The Black Crowes Teaming Up For Southern Hospitality Tour- Paul McCartney: Man on the Run Coming To Movie Theaters- Placebo- more
All-Star Jam Of Pantera Classic At Dimebash Goes Online- Pierce The Veil Announce Hometown Stadium Show- Alice Cooper Announces Spring Alice's Attic Tour- more
Dolly Parton Scores Another Hit For 80th Birthday Week- Dustin Lynch And Chase Rice Teaming Up For Red Rocks Concert- Tool's 'The Pot' Given Country Makeover- more
Sebastien Tellier Taps Kid Cudi For New Song 'Amnesia'- Hilary Duff Returned To New York For Sold-Out Small Rooms, Big Nerves Show- Teddy Swims Summer Dates- more
Cruise News: Music Cruise Specialists StarVista LIVE Celebrate 75th Sailing
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hecho Libre Restaurant Opens at New Kimpton Resort in Arizona
Cruise News: Outlaw Country Cruise Sails in March with Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams
On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Emerson, Lake & Palmer and More
Whiskey Myers And The Black Crowes Teaming Up For Southern Hospitality Tour
Paul McCartney: Man on the Run Coming To Movie Theaters
Placebo Team With The Royal Shakespeare Company For The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui
Watch Motionless In White's Brand New 'Afraid Of The Dark' Video
Bikini Kill Announce North American Tour
Ally Venable Launching UK Tour
Legendary Foreigner Singer Lou Gramm Shares New Song 'Young Love'
Dave Matthews Band Announce 2026 Summer Tour