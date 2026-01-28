Watch Maisie Peters' Trailer For Her New Album 'Florescence'

(Atlantic) Maisie Peters has announced her much-anticipated third studio album, Florescence. Co-produced with 2x Grammy Award winner Ian Fitchuk (Kacey Musgraves, Beyonce, Chris Stapleton) and featuring duets with Julia Michaels and Marcus Mumford, the album arrives two years after her chart-topping breakthrough The Good Witch. Maisie has also shared a trailer for Florescence directed by Amelia Dimoldenberg.

After a whirlwind few years that saw Maisie open for Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Conan Gray, and Noah Kahan, headline her own world tours, and make her Glastonbury debut, she found herself almost constantly on the road. By the end of 2024, the pace had become unsustainable, affecting Maisie physically and mentally, and so she made the decision to step back - pressing pause on the popstar carousel and returning home to reconnect with her life offstage. That quieter chapter gave her space to reset, grounding her not just as a person, but as an artist. It was during this time that the emotional heart of Florescence quietly took shape.

That return to herself was reflected not only in her life, but in the music. Led by her love of storytelling, Maisie headed to Nashville, where she wrote and recorded much of the album. Reuniting with longtime collaborator Ian Fitchuk - whom she first worked with in 2020 - felt like a natural fit. Together, they crafted the album's warm, textured sound, with Fitchuk supporting Maisie as she stepped into the role of co-producer for the first time.

Drawing from the aftermath of the relationship explored on The Good Witch, as well as the love story she's now living - having fallen in love with her high school sweetheart - Florescence reflects on how the right love can help heal the wrong ones. It's an album about perspective, self-realisation, healing, and ultimately, learning how to flourish.

"These 15 tracks depict a blossoming of myself from ages 23 to 25 and a blossoming of a true, real love that anchors both me and this record. It tells the story of the last few long winters, with all of their villains and thorns, heartbreaks and rains, and it leads you, by the end, into a perfect English spring, into the hope and catharsis that comes when the first wildflower blooms," shares Maisie. "This album feels like a true representation of healing, of finding hope, peace, and strength not just in somebody else, but in yourself. It is knowing that there was a point to all the sadness of before, and the point is the woman you see in this mirror now, and the person you see by her side."

Fresh from her intimate, instantly sold-out shows in London and New York, Maisie is marking the album announcement with a new run of global 'Before The Bloom' theatre dates, designed to mirror Florescence's closeness and vulnerability. Kicking off on March 2 at Sydney's Enmore Theatre, the tour will travel through Australia, East Asia, Europe, the UK, America, and Canada.

Related Stories

Maisie Peters Premieres Lost The Breakup Video

Maisie Peters 'Lost The Breakup' With New Single

Maisie Peters To Play New Single on The Tonight Show

News > Maisie Peters