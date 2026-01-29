Andrea Bocelli Announces North American Romanza 30th Anniversary Tour Dates

(AEG) Italian legend and one of the most beloved and recognized musical voices in the world, Maestro Andrea Bocelli, announced new North American dates for his 2026 Romanza 30th Anniversary World Tour, celebrating his widely-acclaimed 1997 breakthrough album Romanza. The tour, presented by global wealth management and investment banking firm, Stifel, will feature many of his famed songs live, including timeless songs like Con Te Partiro.
Produced by AEG Presents, the 2026 Romanza 30th Anniversary Tour will see Bocelli perform in iconic venues across the world, including his return to Madison Square Garden for two nights in New York City, The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, CO, Bell Centre in Montreal, QC, TD Garden in Boston, and more. Internationally, the tour will see Bocelli perform in Aguascalientes, Mexico, Venice, Italy, Gdansk and Warsaw, Poland, and Vienna, Austria.
The fall North American tour kicks off on September 8 in Seattle, WA and concludes on September 21 in Denver, CO, while his beloved winter tour kicks off on December 10 in Boston, MA and concludes on December 22 in Philadelphia, PA.
Romanza became a global phenomenon upon its release in 1997, selling more than 20 million copies worldwide. The record earned Platinum and Diamond certifications in over 20 countries, including Triple Platinum in the United States and Diamond status in Canada. It is both the best-selling Italian-language album and the best-selling predominantly non-English language album of all time. Romanza also topped the charts in 11 countries and reached the top of Billboard's U.S. World Albums and Top Catalog Albums charts.
Meanwhile, tickets for the first leg of the Romanza - 30th Anniversary World Tour are currently on sale. The first leg includes seven arenas across the country, including the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL, Lenovo Center in Raleigh, Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, and more. Tickets are available at www.andreabocelli.com/tickets.
Maestro Bocelli is set to perform at the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on February 6, 2026. Returning to the Olympic stage after his appearance at the Torino 2006 Closing Ceremony, the world-renowned tenor will bring his iconic voice to San Siro Stadium for this historic moment.
Romanza - 30th Anniversary World Tour Dates (all tickets currently on sale)
Saturday, February 7, 2026 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
Thursday, February 12, 2026 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
Tuesday, February 17, 2026 - Tampa, FL - Benchmark International Arena
Friday, February 20, 2026 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center
Sunday, February 22, 2026 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at the BJCC
Monday, February 23, 2026 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena *with special guests Michael W. Smith and Lauren Daigle
Wednesday, February 25, 2026 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Saturday, April 25, 2026 - Aguascalientes, Mexico - Feria Nacional de San Marcos
Saturday, June 27, 2026 - Venice, Italy - Piazza San Marco
Friday, August 14, 2026 - Gdansk, Poland - Polsat Plus Arena Gdańsk
Sunday, August 16, 2026 - Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy
Saturday, August 22, 2026 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst-Happel-Stadion
Romanza - 30th Anniversary North American Tour Dates (all tickets on sale Friday, February 6)
Tuesday, September 8, 2026 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Wednesday, September 9, 2026 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Saturday, September 12, 2026 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
Sunday, September 13, 2026 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose
Tuesday, September 15, 2026 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
Wednesday, September 16, 2026 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
Friday, September 18, 2026 - Phoenix, AZ - Mortgage Matchup Center
Sunday, September 20, 2026 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Monday, September 21, 2026 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Thursday, December 10, 2026 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Friday, December 11, 2026 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
Sunday, December 13, 2026 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
Wednesday, December 16, 2026 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Thursday, December 17, 2026 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Saturday, December 19, 2026 - Hamilton, ON - TD Coliseum
Monday, December 21, 2026 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
Tuesday, December 22, 2026 - Philadelphia, PA - Xfinity Mobile Arena
