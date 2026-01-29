Hear Melanie C's New Song 'What Could Possibly Go Wrong?'

(HRPR) Following the euphoric release of "Sweat," the title track from her forthcoming ninth studio album, Melanie C returns today with the second single "What Could Possibly Go Wrong?" A rush of shimmering synths and irresistible momentum, the track builds on the joyful, club-ready energy that defines the Sweat era - playful, self-assured and made for movement.

Speaking about the new track, Melanie C reveals, "'What Could Possibly Go Wrong?' is the second single from my upcoming album, written and recorded in Stockholm with the brilliant Klas Åhlund and Nea gives this track that distinctive Swedish sound. We had a lot of fun working on this song and discussing the light and shade of music and life. It's a tongue in cheek look on taking risks and trusting yourself to take that leap anyway. I think a lot of people will relate!"

Before she became Melanie C of the Spice Girls, she was Melanie Chisholm of "The F**king Yeah Four", a group of 18-year-old friends dancing through the Costa Brava rave scene in the early '90s. Those nights of breakbeats, sweat and freedom would shape her forever. Decades later, Melanie C channels that same raw energy into Sweat - her ninth studio album and most euphoric record to date.

Recorded between London, Stockholm and LA, Sweat is a celebration of joy, movement and community - a fusion of Melanie C's pop legacy and her more recent evolution as a DJ. "I've done a lot of soul-searching," she says. "Now I just want to have some fun and get people dancing again."

Sweat captures the spirit of a generation that found itself on the dance floor. "When we were young every weekend we'd go out dancing all night long," she recalls. "In a room of friendly strangers we found the place where we belong." It's an album that remembers the joy and the ache.

In 2018, a chance invitation to DJ at queer club night Sink The Pink reignited Chisholm's connection to dance culture. Within a year, she was spinning at Ibiza institutions like Pacha and Cafe Mambo, and commanding festival crowds across the globe. "I love being able to mix anything I want, you can take things apart and build them again, just like in life." That same year, she rejoined the Spice Girls for their landmark 2019 reunion tour, culminating in three sold-out nights at Wembley Stadium.

With Sweat, Melanie C unites every part of her story: the athlete, the pop icon, the underground DJ, and the teenager who fell in love with rave culture. It's a record about resilience and joy in dark times. "There are so many horrific things going on in the world, when you make pop and dance music, it can seem almost churlish. But music is what gets me through tough moments. I'm really happy I am bringing out a joyful record at a very dark time."

The new single lands amid a standout period for Melanie C. Recent highlights include headline performances and appearances at ABC Sydney New Year's Eve, New York's Jingle Ball, The Kelly Clarkson Show and Good Morning America, plus viral moments alongside global pop phenomenon KATSEYE. Melanie is currently Apple Music's featured artist for their 'Music That Moves Me' playlist series, as part of their January fitness activation and is set to headline O2 Academy Brixton on October 23, 2026, marking a major live moment in the Sweat era.

Stay tuned for more from Sweat coming soon.

