Jessie Ware Announces New Album 'Superbloom'

(IC) Jessie Ware returns with her new album Superbloom - the crescendo of her latest era - out April 10th via Interscope Records. Superbloom erupts into a glittering rush of Studio 54-inflected groove-pop, expanding Ware's increasingly euphoric body of work as she explores our shared craving for touch, pleasure, intimacy, and connection.
The album features recent single "I Could Get Used To This," hailed as her "ultimate entry into divahood," and the first track to fully capture the record's assured, expansive spirit, carried by cascading strings and a sense of full-bodied release.
Ware explains of the album: "Since 'What's Your Pleasure?' I've been trying out this fantasy world and escapism. I'm not the most by-the-book 'pop star', but I do like to play with dress-up, glamour, and fun, While I love dance music, I wanted to dig deeper with this record; to connect with real relationships and appreciate the love I have, and the fears I have of losing it."
Continuing a practice she's upheld since 2020, Ware A&R'd the record herself, firmly maintaining creative control. Alongside Ford, she collaborated with Barney Lister, Karma Kid, Jon Shave (Charli XCX), and Stuart Price, while Ben Baptie (Sault, Little Simz, Adele) mixed the album.
The record arrives almost three years after Ware's critically acclaimed That! Feels Good!, which debuted at No. 3 on the Official UK Albums Chart and marked her highest-ever entry on the US Top Album Sales chart. The album was widely praised by The Guardian, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, NME, USA Today and more, and cemented Ware's position as one of the most vital voices in contemporary pop.
From landmark live moments at Glastonbury, Primavera and the British Fashion Awards, to the runaway success of singles including "Free Yourself," "Pearls" and "Begin Again." That momentum carries forward here, but with a renewed clarity of purpose.
Superbloom goes beyond celebrating pleasure, framing it as something earned, intentional, and transformative. This is Jessie Ware in full bloom.
