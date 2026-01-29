Lang Lang To Perform At Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony.

(HRPR) Ahead of his North American tour which starts on February 27 at the legendary Carnegie Hall in New York City, and his annual "Music Heals" Gala on March 4, world renowned pianist Lang Lang has announced he will be joining a stellar line-up at the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Winter Games, to be held on February 6, 2026.

Among the highlights, Lang Lang, one of the most celebrated and influential pianists of our time, and Cecilia Bartoli, the world-renowned mezzo-soprano and extraordinary ambassador of the great Italian opera tradition, will perform together. Two artists with different backgrounds and repertoires, who have collaborated for years, sharing a vision of music as a powerful means of connection between people, generations and cultures. Their participation further enriches a ceremony already featuring artists such as Mariah Carey, Andrea Bocelli, Laura Pausini, Pierfrancesco Favino, Sabrina Impacciatore, and Matilde De Angelis. It promises to be an emotional journey inspired by the theme "Armonia." The Opening Ceremony will unite sport, art, and culture, in the spirit of the Olympic values of dialogue and sharing.

Lang Lang, an international superstar pianist, has long been a key figure in bringing classical music beyond its traditional boundaries, engaging new and diverse audiences worldwide. With his magnetic presence and extraordinary talent, he has performed on the world's most prestigious stages, becoming a global emblem of artistic excellence.

In a global setting of an Olympic Opening Ceremony, created and realized by Balich Wonder Studio, music emerges as a universal language, celebrating unity through diversity while transforming the event into a truly shared experience. In constant dialogue with imagery and performance, music will not merely accompany the show but will play a central narrative role, becoming an integral part of the story unfolding before audiences around the world.

On February 27, Lang Lang will commence his North American tour at the prestigious Carnegie Hall in New York City in continued celebration of his latest release Piano Book 2

On February 27, Lang Lang will commence his North American tour at the prestigious Carnegie Hall in New York City in continued celebration of his latest release Piano Book 2 [OUT NOW]. For a full list of tour dates and more information, go to: https://www.langlangofficial.com

On March 4, The Lang Lang Foundation will host its annual "Music Heals" Gala at the Metropolitan Club in New York City. Honoring Steinway and Sons, Lang Lang will be joined by co-chairs Jessie Ding, Yue-Sai Kan, and an extraordinary lineup of musical guests including Antonia Bennett and Ray Chen, to support the Lang Lang International Music Foundation's signature programs:

- Keys of Inspiration: bringing piano labs to underserved schools

- Young Scholars Program: cultivating the next generation of exceptional musicians

- Music Heals: delivering live music to children facing illness, loss, and other life-changing challenges.

NORTH AMERICAN SHOWS

02/27 - Carnegie Hall - New York

03/03 - Symphony Hall - Boston

03/06 - Artis-Naples - Naples

03/09 - Kravis Center - West Palm Beach

03/14 - Boettcher Hall - Denver, CO

03/17 - Vilar Performing Arts Center - Beaver Creek, CO

03/20 - Benaroya Hall - Seattle, WA

03/23 - Segerstrom Concert Hall - Costa Mesa, CA

03/26 - The Conrad Center - La Jolla, CA

03/29 - Music Hall - Tucson, AZ

04/01 - Jones Hall for the Performing Arts - Houston, TX

04/04 - Bass Concert Hall - Austin, TX

04/07 - Marian Anderson Hall - Philadelphia

04/08 - Symphony Hall - Boston

04/10 - Carnegie Hall - New York

05/05 - Carnegie Hall - New York

Related Stories

Ella Langley Announces Sophomore Album 'Dandelion'

Langhorne Slim Reimages 'Rock N Roll' With The Lockeland Strings

Langhorne Slim 'On Fire' With New Video

T.G. Sheppard And Kelly Lang Team Up For 'Tender Tennessee Christmas'

News > Lang Lang