Melanie Martinez Surprise Releases New Song 'Possession'

(2b) Melanie Martinez returns with "POSSESSION," a candy-coated gut punch from the multi-platinum, multi-hyphenate global alt-pop phenomenon. With razor sharp lyricism tucked inside glossy melodies, the track peels back the ways power can masquerade as love.

The song is haunting, satirical and spotlights Melanie's trademark blend of charm, mischief and bite. Welcome to Melanie Martinez's new world order - Cry Baby is dead.

With 30 billion+ global streams, 5.54 billion official YouTube views and 62.2 million+ followers across platforms, Melanie Martinez has stretched, shaped, and molded alternative pop into an immersive, innovative, and inimitable world of her own design. Since emerging in 2012, the New York-born Latin-American singer, songwriter, director, and visionary has not only blurred the lines between genres, but also between reality and fantasy, beckoning audiences into the warm embrace of her singular artistry. Martinez broke ground with her iconic 2015 debut LP, CRY BABY. The 2x-Platinum album, celebrated its 10th anniversary last year and is mother to the 3x-Platinum "Dollhouse," 2x-Platinum staples "Pity Party," "Play Date" "Pacify Her," "Carousel," "Mad Hatter," and "Soap," and Platinum favorites "Training Wheels," "Sippy Cup," "Alphabet Boy," and "Tag, You're It." After vaulting to #6 on the Billboard 200, this debut has gone on to log 208 non-consecutive weeks on the chart. In its wake, she notched two consecutive Top 3 debuts on the Billboard 200 with the Platinum-certified K-12 (2019) and PORTALS (2023). All three albums debuted #1 on the Billboard Alternative chart. Upon release of K-12 Melanie also made her film debut with an accompanying musical of the same name which upon its release was #6 at the box office world-wide. On her tour for this record, she donated a dollar of every ticket to The Trevor Project. PORTALS debuted on The Billboard 200 at #2 and spawned "VOID" and "DEATH," her first original songs to debut on the Billboard Hot 100.

2023 also saw Melanie release a perfume line in partnership with Flower Shop Perfumes. This is after her original perfume, CRY BABY, which was self-released in 2016, was a sold-out success. The collection has since expanded to include candles, body sprays, and perfume pendants. Her fragrances have quickly emerged as a standout in the category, ranking among the top five best sellers at ScentBar, the nation's leading indie fragrance retailer. In 2024, Martinez embarked on her first-ever global arena headline tour, The Trilogy Tour, packing legendary venues on multiple continents, including sold-out successive nights at NYC's Madison Square Garden. 2024 also saw the artist headline the world-famous Lollapalooza Festival in Chicago and the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City.

