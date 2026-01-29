Zara Larsson Scores Three Simultaneous Hits On The Billboard Hot 100

(Epic) GRAMMY Award-nominated global pop superstar Zara Larsson continues her unstoppable ascent as 2026 kicks into high gear, landing three simultaneous entries on the Billboard Hot 100 this week-marking a major career milestone and underscoring her growing dominance on the global stage.
The viral hit "Midnight Sun," which has taken over the internet since the summer, continues to show its red-hot longevity with its official debut on the Hot 100 at #82. It marks Zara Larsson's sixth overall career entry on the chart. Alongside this, her Pinkpantheress collaboration "Stateside" rises to #39 while her global smash "Lush Life" continues its upward ascent in the US, reaching a new peak of #40 a decade after its first entry on the chart. Further proving its cultural dominance, "Lush Life" reaches a new peak on the Billboard Global chart this week at #8.
"Lush Life" has truly taken the world by storm since its resurgence at the end of 2025, returning to its peak of #4 on Spotify's global chart earlier this week. Zara also rises to become the 37th most-streamed artist on the planet on Spotify as of today, as she hits a new peak of over 57 million monthly listeners.
These new milestones arrive ahead of the 2026 GRAMMY Awards this Sunday, where "Midnight Sun" is nominated for "Best Dance Pop Recording"-a career-first nod for Zara.
The album Midnight Sun was released in the fall of 2025 to universal acclaim. Unapologetically unfiltered and openly vulnerable, its 10 songs pulse with confidence, blending kaleidoscopic pop and euphoric dance to match every shade of Zara's mood. Fittingly, the body of work landed on many best of 2025 lists, from Rolling Stone and Billboard to GQ, Nylon, DAZED, NME, Cosmopolitan and beyond.
