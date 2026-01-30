33 Below Taps Pocket and Crybaby For New Track 'Close To Me'

(Warner) London-based artist, producer, and DJ, 33 Below, releases his brand-new single "Close To Me" With Pocket & Crybaby via Major Recordings / Warner Records. The track follows 33 Below's previous single, "_HALO_," an ecstatic, '90s rave-inspired warehouse ripper. "Close To Me" With Pocket & Crybaby also picked up early co-signs by Fred again.. and Sammy Virji, and is a continuation of 33 Below's signature sound, defined by crisp production, driving rhythms, infectious grooves, and club-ready energy.

33 Below recently came off a series of hotly tipped club nights, festival slots, and other appearances - including his French debut on the floating Petit Bain barge, a heds carRADIO set from a moving convertible, and a raucous pop-up b2b with RL Grime in L.A. celebrating the release of their single "LOOK4MYLOVE."

In addition to dropping "LOOK4MYLOVE," which led EDM.com's "On-Deck Circle" roundup, 33 Below recently pitched in on Sammy Virji's buzzing new album with the collab " Dub It In." It's all testament to 33 Below's thrilling, genre-agnostic approach, where the only true constants are gleeful sound design, earthquaking bass, and a wild array of drums. This past summer, he released "Attack" featuring Scrufizzer, which RL Grime included on his playlist of go-to bangers.

Before that was 33 Below's major label debut, "Mash Up," which the artist himself described as "nightmare-inducing UKG" and which EDM.com called "a triumphant return that should put the electronic music community on notice [from] one of the scene's most exciting young producers." SWEET+SOUR Magazine went further, writing, "'Mash Up' is exactly what its title suggests: a chaotic, combustible collision of styles, sounds, and swagger... It's a precision weapon, meticulously engineered to devastate dancefloors and slap headphones with seismic force."

Since getting his start in his native New Zealand, 33 Below has earned a reputation not only for his inspired touch but also for building cohesive bodies of work. Last year, he teamed with Daniel Allan for the sizzling "CONTEXT," but his solo sets are still finding new fans. 2023's PUSHER EP introduced melodic highlights like " LOYAL" with DRIIA, and 2022's Motions EP launched liquid DnB cut "Keep You as a Memory ," with over 2.3 million Spotify streams thus far.

Along the way, 33 Below has picked up major cosigns from Disclosure, Interplanetary Criminal, and AC Slater; supported the likes of Fred again.. and ISOKNOCK; and remixed tracks including "Quiver" by SILK, "die young" by venbee and Rudimental, and "Real Love" by Martin Garrix and Lloyiso. Press raves and features have followed, too, from Remix Magazine, EDM.com, MILKY, Complex UK, and Rolling Stone Australia, among others.

2025 festival appearances included EDC Las Vegas 2025, Electric Forest, and Nocturnal Wonderland, among others, capping off the year with a performance at FNGRS CRSSD presents PROPER NYE/NYD 2026 at San Diego's Petco Park stadium.

