Carter Vail Officially Releases 'Ants In My Room' Following Viral Preview

(MPG) LA-based musician and Internet personality Carter Vail releases his new single "Ants In My Room" following the song's viral explosion on Instagram and TikTok, garnering millions of views across platforms. What started as one of Vail's signature short-form quips turned into a euphoric track heavily influenced by the synth-heavy pop sound of the indie sleaze era. The track follows the release of Coydog, Vail's most recent EP released late last year via RCA Records.

On the new song, Vail shares: "'Ants In My Room' is not a metaphor, it is not clever symbolism. I wrote it when I discovered ants in my room. It is perhaps a sign of a weakening understanding of reality, that upon discovery, it felt like the perfect thing to write a song about. "

Coydog charted the story of Coydog, a cowboy hatted, suit-clad character who is being hunted by an unnamed antagonist dressed exactly like him, using a sound inspired by the golden era of 2010s indie pop. He also hit the road for a headline tour to support the EP and played Lollapalooza, which garnered attention from Rolling Stone and the Chicago Sun Times.

This all followed a truly massive 2024 for Vail, spurred from the viral success of the Bossa-nova inspired absurdist bop "Dirt Man", which garnered over 30M views across platforms and led to a combined audience of 2M followers on Instagram and TikTok. He also released his sophomore LP 100 Cowboys to acclaim from the New York Times, NPR Music, Hypebeast, Ones To Watch, Rolling Stone and many more. Additionally, he appeared on The Zach Sang Show and was praised by Apple Music's Zane Lowe who called him one of his "favorite new artists."

He also performed a number of sold-out headline shows, as well as support slots with Quinn XCII and Yung Gravy, the latter of which was the subject for a hilarious chat between the two artists for Interview Magazine.

