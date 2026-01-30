Don Toliver Delivers New Album 'OCTANE'

(Orienteer) Don Toliver releases his fifth studio album, OCTANE, via Cactus Jack/Donnway & Co/Atlantic Records. The project marks a bold new chapter in Toliver's ever-evolving sound, capturing the Houston-born artist present in the moment and operating at full speed. The album arrives alongside physical formats, including vinyl and exclusive merch box sets available for purchase here.

OCTANE is an immersive body of work rooted in Toliver's signature melodic, psychedelic trap-R&B. Executive-produced by Toliver himself, the album is built on lush, cinematic production and euphoric, unexpected samples curated alongside longtime collaborator Derek "206DEREK" Anderson.

The release also marks a creative milestone, with Toliver producing three tracks himself: "ATM," "Rendezvous" and "Call Back." Also included are previously released singles, "Tiramisu," "E85," and "Long Way To Calabasas," which he performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this week. The accompanying visuals further elevate the project, with "ATM" directed by Maxime Quoilin (Beyonce, Jay-Z, Miley Cyrus) and "Call Back" directed by Shadrinsky.

Don Toliver hosted a live-streamed listening experience from OCTANE Mountain, filmed at the historic Mount Wilson Observatory. Streaming live on January 29 from 6:20 PM PT through 8:45 PM PT, the multi-hour event gave fans an immersive first look into the world of OCTANE, drawing viewers into Toliver's sonic and visual universe in real time. The livestream followed an in-person listening event held the week prior at the Porsche Experience Center in Carson, CA.

Recorded across his European tour, and in Carmel-by-the-Sea, Los Angeles, and Mount Wilson where Toliver drew inspiration from the famed observatory, OCTANE draws heavy inspiration from his love of cars and rally racing culture. Themes of movement, independence, and momentum shape the album's visual and sonic direction, framing it as a soundtrack for creativity and forward motion.

OCTANE follows a celebrated run of albums showcasing Toliver's ability to build distinct sonic worlds, including Heaven or Hell (2020), Life of a Don (2021), Love Sick (2023), and HARDSTONE PSYCHO (2024), which earned him his first No. 1 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

With multi-platinum hits such as "No Idea," "After Party," "Lemonade," and "Bandit," Don Toliver continues to cement his place among the most influential voices in Hip-Hop and R&B today. With OCTANE, he invites listeners to ride with him. Stream the album here

