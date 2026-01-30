Hilary Duff Concludes Small Rooms, Big Nerves Dates In LA

(Atlantic) Hilary Duff returned to the Los Angeles stage last night with a sold-out performance at the iconic Wiltern, marking the final stop of her "Small Rooms, Big Nerves" run and her first headlining show in the city in over a decade.
The intimate set balanced nostalgia and reinvention, weaving fan favorites like "So Yesterday" and "Come Clean" alongside new material including "Mature" and "Roommates," plus additional unreleased songs from her forthcoming album luck... or something, arriving February 20.
During "With Love," Duff brought fans onstage to reenact the viral dance from her Today Show performance. Three fans-including Mitchell Gerrard Johnson-were gifted t-shirts during the moment, together spelling out "WORLD TOUR LOADING...".
