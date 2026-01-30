Jordan Ward Marks 'BACKWARD' Release With 'Themselves' Video

(ICLG) St. Louis singer and songwriter Jordan Ward releases his highly anticipated sophomore album, BACKWARD via ARTium Recordings / Interscope Records. The album arrives executive produced by Lido and featuring collaborations with SAILORR, Smino, and TiaCorine. To mark the release, Jordan has also released a music video for upbeat highlight "THEMSELVES," available now.

The "THEMSELVES" video shows off Jordan's natural fluidity as both an artist and performer. Set in an apartment parking lot, the visual finds him moving in and out of formation with dancers as his band plays behind him, blending moments that feel both spontaneous and choreographed. It follows last week's COLORSxSTUDIOS performance of BACKWARD opener "STRANGER", a stripped back moment that spotlighted the subtle warmth of his voice.

Fans were previously treated to singles including the introspective "CHAMPION SOUND," blunted love letter "SMOKIN POTNA" featuring SAILORR, and "JUICY," an aspirational cut about finding peace and settling down. In the lead-up to BACKWARD, Jordan also covered YAMS Magazine, previewed additional songs via the intimate "A Night In With Jordan Ward" in Atlanta, and shared background on his path to the project in an accompanying video interview.

Jordan Ward will bring BACKWARD to life when he heads back out on the road next month with his headlining The Apartment Tour, set to kick off February 18 in Vancouver and travel through major cities including Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, London, and more. The tour will feature support from Asha Imuno, Nate Curry, Nali, and Planet Giza on select dates. Tickets and more info can be found HERE, and the tour's full routing is listed below.

The new album follows the success of FORWARD, which included appearances from Joyce Wrice, Ryan Trey, Gwen Bunn, and Joony, and landed on 2023 best-album lists from Rolling Stone, NPR, Complex, UPROXX, and others. Jordan was then nominated for Outstanding New Artist at the 55th NAACP Image Awards, played the 2024 BET Experience festival, and hit stages across the globe, including supporting J.I.D and Smino on the Luv Is 4Ever Tour.

Related Stories

Jordan Ward Shares 'Champion Sound' Video

Jordan Ward Launching The Apartment Tour

Jordan Ward And Sailorr Team Up For 'Smokin Potna'

Jordan Ward Shares 'Juicy' New Video

News > Jordan Ward