NLE Choppa Unleashes 'Set The Record Straight' And 'Shotta Flow 8'

(Warner) One of hip-hop's most dominant series is officially back. Multi-platinum Memphis powerhouse NLE Choppa reignites his legendary run with "Shotta Flow 8," the newest chapter in one of rap's most impactful franchises. The release marks both a return to his roots and a statement of evolution - signaling a sharpened, fearless era fueled by experience, discipline, and renewed hunger. Meanwhile, "Set The Record Straight" offers a different shade of that same intensity, with Choppa speaking directly to his critics and doubters over menacing, cinematic production.

Following a transformative chapter as NLE The Great, Choppa steps back into his original moniker with purpose. "Shotta Flow 8" finds him in peak form, blending the raw urgency that launched his career with the focus of an artist who has mastered his craft. Built on airy synths and pounding drums, the track delivers relentless energy, razor-sharp bars, and the kind of confidence that can only come from longevity and impact. In the song he declares, "I'm back, and I'm better."

Co-produced by TP808 and NLE Choppa himself, "Set The Record Straight" hinges on a jagged 808-laden beat and tense hi-hats. His animated cadence lights up the track as he declares, "Any problems with me better take it up with God," before sealing his authority with the self-coronation, "King of Memphis, that be me."

Since its debut in 2019, the Shotta Flow series has become a cultural cornerstone - generating over 1 billion global streams, multiple platinum and gold certifications, and countless viral moments. With each installment, NLE has pushed the boundaries of what a rap series can represent: consistency, reinvention, and cultural relevance at scale.

The arrival of "Shotta Flow 8" and "Set The Record Straight" follow a major creative resurgence. In late 2025, NLE closed the year with "Hello Revenge," which quickly gained traction across streaming platforms and YouTube, reaffirming his connection with fans and setting the tone for his next chapter. But it was "KO" that truly reset the conversation.

Released with a cinematic, symbolism-rich visual, "KO" became an instant cultural event - trending #1 on YouTube, amassing millions of views, and dominating social feeds. More than a diss record, it reintroduced NLE as a fully realized artist: spiritually grounded, technically lethal, and creatively fearless. The moment reignited his fanbase, attracted new audiences, and positioned him at the center of hip-hop's digital conversation.

With "Shotta Flow 8," and "Set The Record Straight" NLE channels that energy into brand new singles that bridges past, present, and future. It honors the legacy of where he came from while setting the pace for what's next.

With over 10 billion streams, 25 RIAA certifications, and influence spanning music, fashion, film, and philanthropy, NLE Choppa continues to expand his footprint without compromising authenticity. He isn't chasing moments - he's building a lasting body of work

