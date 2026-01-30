The Game Streaming The Credits Featuring 21 Savage, Ty Dolla $ign and More

(BHM) The Game releases The Credits, the 12-track deluxe edition of his critically acclaimed DJ Drama Gangsta Grillz mixtape, Every Movie Needs A Trailer. The project features production from Grammy-nominated Mike & Keys, JasonMartin, Swizz Beatz and Jake One, alongside a powerhouse lineup of guest appearances including 21 Savage, Ty Dolla $ign, Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, Dom Kennedy, and Boosie Badazz.
"I'm in the studio putting the finishing touches on The Documentary 3. The response to the Gangsta Grillz tape was so incredible that we wanted to give the fans some more heat to ride to while they wait. Make sure you pre-save the album, you won't be disappointed," states The Game.
Over the past two decades, The Game has solidified his place as one of hip-hop's most influential artists with eight albums debuting #1 on Billboard's Rap Albums and R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts including three #1 debuts on the Billboard 200. His catalog features iconic releases such as The Documentary, Doctor's Advocate, The R.E.D. Album, Jesus Piece, The Documentary 2, Born 2 Rap and Drillmatic - Heart vs. Mind. Beyond music, he has built a legacy of entrepreneurship and philanthropy, remaining deeply connected to the communities that shaped his journey. Stream it here
Tracklist:
01. Whatever (Prod by Mike & Keys)
02. Real N****s ft. 21 Savage (Prod by Mike & Keys)
03. Second Hand Smoke (Prod by Mike & Keys)
04. Art Basel ft. Swizz Beats (produced by Swizz Beats)
05. Stefon Digg Her Out (Prod by Mike & Keys and JasonMartin)
06. Favorites ft. Ty Dolla $ign (Produced by Big Duke)
07. Tricks (Prod by Mike & Keys)
08. Brick By Brick ft. Conway and Benny the Butcher (Prod by Mike & Keys and JasonMartin)
09. You A Virgin ft. Boosie Badazz (Prod by Kaniel The One & 3DDY)
10. Something In The Water (Prod by Mike & Keys and JasonMartin)
11. Dead Hermes (Prod by Mike & Keys and JasonMartin)
12. Feel Like Heaven ft. Dom Kennedy (produced by Jake One)
