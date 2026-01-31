BLACKPINK Share Concept Teaser For DEADLINE

(fcc) BLACKPINK has sent global fans' hearts racing with the first-ever reveal of a concept teaser poster for their third mini album, [DEADLINE]. On the 30th, YG Entertainment shared the [DEADLINE] concept teaser4 via its official blog. Featuring close-up portraits of the members, the image offers the first glimpse into the album's overall mood and concept, lifting the veil just enough to spark excitement.

Rendered in a restrained black-and-white palette, the minimalist composition creates a subtle yet captivating sense of tension. Elegant updos, bold accessories, photogenic poses, and delicate hand details set against pure white dresses come together to create an irresistibly alluring visual, making it impossible to look away.

The teaser evokes the feeling of a refined work of art, amplifying anticipation for the powerful synergy between BLACKPINK's unmistakable aura and the album's sophisticated mise-en-scène. Even the brief reveal delivers a powerful impact, fueling fans' excitement and anticipation for the new musical world BLACKPINK is set to introduce with this album.

BLACKPINK will release their third mini album, [DEADLINE], on February 27 at 2 PM KST. This marks their first full-group release in approximately 3 years and 5 months since their second full-length album, [BORN PINK]. Known for rewriting K-pop history with every comeback, BLACKPINK is once again expected to solidify their status as global top-tier artists.