DaBaby Releases New Album 'BE MORE GRATEFUL'

(IC) Multi-platinum global superstar DaBaby officially releases his new album BE MORE GRATEFUL. The 23-track opus captures the many sides of the rapper's current chapter, where he's found the perfect balance of fast-paced, club-ready records with deeper reflections rooted in family, growth, and perspective.
Opening with "STICKS AND STONES (INTRO)," DaBaby sets the tone for a body of work built on resilience and forward motion. "Sticks and stones a break my bones / But words a never hurt a n***a," raps DaBaby before pulling back the curtains on his current mindset in the second verse. "Let's see what they do about it this cyber truck I'm shooting out of it / While bumping my new music out it, this album here gone change the game / Clutching on my mirrors on the highway while I'm changing lanes."
The focus track, "POP DAT THANG," delivers a high-energy bounce designed for late-night settings, with DaBaby rapping about a woman who instantly caught his eye through her graceful movements. The record stands as one of the project's most immediate and replayable moments, anchoring the album's high-impact energy.
Throughout BE MORE GRATEFUL, DaBaby moves seamlessly between confident anthems and more personal offerings. Tracks like "PAPER LOW" and "POOTIE TANG" showcase his sharp delivery and focused mindset, while records such as "SHAKE THE SPOT," "#1 N***A," "CLEAR THIS SH*T," "RAIN RAIN" and more give a full spectrum of DaBaby's evolving sound, highlighting just how daring and versatile he has become as an artist. The album also features collaborations with Hunxho on "MAKE YOU MINE" and Coi Leray on "BOOMERANG," expanding the project's emotional range and sonic depth.
The album's release was also powered by a consistent rollout of singles and visuals off the project that helped shape its narrative. DaBaby recently delivered emphatic music videos for "DON'T INSULT ME," (featuring his daughter Twin), "OUT YA BUSINESS," and "LETTER TO MY YN," pairing his music with visuals that emphasized focus, accountability, and authenticity. Along with earlier releases like "PBJT," these records offered fans a steady glimpse into the world of BE MORE GRATEFUL leading up to its full arrival.
Beyond the music, DaBaby continues to make an impact through DaBaby Cares, the charitable initiative he launched in honor of his late brother, Glenn Johnson. The organization focuses on mental health awareness, breaking stigma, and providing resources to communities in need, reflecting the growth and gratitude that underscore the album's message.
With over 38 billion streams worldwide and 53 Billboard Hot 100 entries, including the chart-topping hit "Rockstar," DaBaby enters this new chapter with clarity and momentum. BE MORE GRATEFUL stands as both a celebration of success and a reflection on the journey that shaped it. Check out the album here
