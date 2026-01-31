Foggieraw Shares New Track 'Boyfriend In Yo Brain'

(Mercury) Igniting another era in style, acclaimed rapper and masterful storyteller Foggieraw is back with an alluring new single entitled "Boyfriend In Yo Brain" out now. It bulldozes the way for the arrival of his anxiously awaited new album, With No Due Respect, out February 27, 2026.
"Boyfriend In Yo Brain" is a hypnotic meditation on infatuation. Foggieraw ignites the soundscape with a playful melodic hook and poetic bars that fans have come to know and love. Rummaging through his imagination, he sketches out a future love in vivid detail, rapping, "We are a family, we have a family tree, what is yo name, Destiny? Destiny sit next to me. You are my Destiny. You the girlfriend in my brain and I'm the boyfriend in yo brain."
It serves as the perfect appetizer for With No Due Respect. This is Foggieraw at his smartest, slickest, and sharpest, and it's one of the most alternately intricate and infectious hip-hop albums you'll experience this year.
Last summer, he unveiled the heartfelt "Nefertiti." Beyond buzzing on DSPs, XXL touted it among "The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week," and Vibe also plugged it. The track followed a high-profile run for Foggieraw, including a Best Video Director nomination at the 2025 BET Awards and a spot on Vogue's "Best Dressed" list. It also built on the momentum of "Prairie View" featuring Monaleo, which ESSENCE praised as "New Hip-Hop Music To Soundtrack The Weekly Grind." Indicative of the heat surround him, Lauryn Hill also tapped him to join her on stage to perform during her iconic Miami Jazz In The Gardens set.
Get ready for With No Due Respect and more from Foggieraw in 2026.
Stream Foggieraw's New Track 'Nefertiti'
Foggieraw Returns With 'Prairie View' Video
