Jamal Roberts Delivers New Anthem 'Head Up'

(Strong Arm Media) GRAMMY-nominated powerhouse Jamal Roberts' new single "Head Up" doesn't waste time getting to the point: life's hard, but you're still here. Out now via BMG, the track rides an amapiano groove while delivering the kind of pep talk that lands because it doesn't try too hard.

Produced by RyKeyz (Bebe Rexha, H.E.R., Chris Brown) and written by Eskeerdo (Justin Bieber, Teddy Swims) and Marcus Durand Lomax (Miley Cyrus, Zara Larrson), "Head Up" leans on what made Jamal an American Idol winner in the first place: a voice that carries weight. When he sings about resilience, you feel it not because the production tells you to, but because his delivery makes you believe him. It's that emotional power that turns a dance track into something that actually connects.

"Everyone's alive, but not everyone lives," Jamal sings in one of the track's sharpest moments. The chorus keeps it simple: "Keep your head up... the sun has been gone but it's coming back around."

The release comes as Jamal continues building real momentum. He earned his first Grammy nomination for the 2026 Grammy Awards in the Best Gospel Performance/Song category for "Still (Live)," his collaboration with Jonathan McReynolds. Recent highlights also include appearances on The Kelly Clarkson Show, a performance during the National College Football Championship, and a set at the Grammy Museum.

