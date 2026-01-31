Kesha And Armin van Buuren Release DELUSIONAL' Remix

(BHM) Kesha continues the ongoing reimagining of tracks from her chart-topping sixth studio album, . (PERIOD), by uniting with legendary DJ/producer Armin van Buuren for a crowd-proven new remix of the album standout, "DELUSIONAL.," available everywhere now via her own Kesha Records.
"DELUSIONAL. (Armin van Buuren Remix)" is already a fan favorite across social media thanks to van Buuren's recent spins of the trance-inspired banger at such events as 2025's Amsterdam Music Festival and Tomorrowland Brazil.
"Kesha and I first connected in the studio a few years ago, and since then we've continued writing and creating together," says van Buuren. "Our chemistry and connection made this remix feel completely natural. When she asked me to rework her favourite song from the album, I wanted to preserve the emotion and message while shaping it into something that really reflects my sound. The remix is energetic and uplifting, with driving beats and euphoric, classic trance melodies, and it fits perfectly with where club music is right now." Stream it here
"DELUSIONAL. (Armin van Buuren Remix)" follows the release earlier this month of "GLOW. (Blusher Remix)," featuring Australian pop trio Blusher and available everywhere now. Next month will see Blusher join Kesha as special guests on the upcoming Australia/New Zealand leg of her blockbuster world headline tour, The Tits Out Tour. Kesha's first headline run Down Under in over a decade, the hugely anticipated dates get underway February 19 at Brisbane's Riverstage and include sold-out stops at Melbourne's John Cain Arena (February 22), Adelaide's AEC Arena (February 24), and Perth's Perth HPC (February 26), as well as top-billed festival performances at Sydney's Mighty Hoopla (February 21) and Christchurch, NZ's Electric Avenue (February 28).
Kesha Teams With Blusher For 'GLOW' Remix Ahead Of Australian Tour
Kesha Celebrates 15th Anniversary Of 'Animal + Cannibal' With New Deluxe Edition
Hear Kesha Cover 'Holiday Road'
Kesha Releases 'ATTENTION! (SMASH FEATURES)'
KISS Makeup Idea Backfired On Members Says Criss- ERRA Release 'Further Eden' Video - From Ashes To New Preview 'Reflections' Album With 'Villain' Video- more
Vans Warped Tour Revealing Lineup With 30-ish days Of Warped- Metallica Reveal For Whom The Band Tolls Winners- more
Hear Willie Nelson's 'Heart Of America' From The Gray House Soundtrack- Hunter Hayes 'Too Late' Video- Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Final Leg of Farewell Tour- more
BLACKPINK Share Concept Teaser For DEADLINE- Kesha And Armin van Buuren Release DELUSIONAL' Remix- The Game Streaming The Credits- more
Cruise News: Music Cruise Specialists StarVista LIVE Celebrate 75th Sailing
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hecho Libre Restaurant Opens at New Kimpton Resort in Arizona
Cruise News: Outlaw Country Cruise Sails in March with Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams
On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Emerson, Lake & Palmer and More
KISS Makeup Idea Backfired On Members Says Criss
ERRA Release 'Further Eden' Video And Announce New Album
From Ashes To New Preview 'Reflections' Album With 'Villain' Video
Darkthrone Releasing Massive Boxset For 40th Anniversary
Warren Haynes Delivers Remastered And Expanded 'Tales of Ordinary Madness'
Honeymoon Suite Named 2026 Record Store Day Canada Ambassadors
Watch 'White Room' From Cream's Live Reunion Album Reissue
Nuclear Messiah and Rick Wakeman Collide With 'Dice & Thunder'