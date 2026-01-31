Kesha And Armin van Buuren Release DELUSIONAL' Remix

(BHM) Kesha continues the ongoing reimagining of tracks from her chart-topping sixth studio album, . (PERIOD), by uniting with legendary DJ/producer Armin van Buuren for a crowd-proven new remix of the album standout, "DELUSIONAL.," available everywhere now via her own Kesha Records.

"DELUSIONAL. (Armin van Buuren Remix)" is already a fan favorite across social media thanks to van Buuren's recent spins of the trance-inspired banger at such events as 2025's Amsterdam Music Festival and Tomorrowland Brazil.

"Kesha and I first connected in the studio a few years ago, and since then we've continued writing and creating together," says van Buuren. "Our chemistry and connection made this remix feel completely natural. When she asked me to rework her favourite song from the album, I wanted to preserve the emotion and message while shaping it into something that really reflects my sound. The remix is energetic and uplifting, with driving beats and euphoric, classic trance melodies, and it fits perfectly with where club music is right now." Stream it here

"DELUSIONAL. (Armin van Buuren Remix)" follows the release earlier this month of "GLOW. (Blusher Remix)," featuring Australian pop trio Blusher and available everywhere now. Next month will see Blusher join Kesha as special guests on the upcoming Australia/New Zealand leg of her blockbuster world headline tour, The Tits Out Tour. Kesha's first headline run Down Under in over a decade, the hugely anticipated dates get underway February 19 at Brisbane's Riverstage and include sold-out stops at Melbourne's John Cain Arena (February 22), Adelaide's AEC Arena (February 24), and Perth's Perth HPC (February 26), as well as top-billed festival performances at Sydney's Mighty Hoopla (February 21) and Christchurch, NZ's Electric Avenue (February 28).

