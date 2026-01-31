Lauren Spencer Smith Delivers 'Natural Disaster' Ahead Of Deluxe Album

(Island Records) Breakout vocalist and songwriter Lauren Spencer Smith will release the deluxe version of her sophomore album, THE ART OF BEING A MESS, on February 13. In anticipation, she unveils a taste of new music with "Natural Disaster."
"Natural Disaster is about feeling like everything you touch turns into chaos - and believing you're a burden to the people who love you, because they can't see how deep the storm inside you really goes," says Spencer Smith.
Originally released to widespread critical acclaim, THE ART OF BEING A MESS resonated with fans for its candid, emotionally driven songwriting, including standout singles "Looking Up," "bridesmaid," and "IF KARMA DOESN'T GET YOU (I WILL)," the latter of which landed on Spotify's U.S. Viral Chart.
The deluxe features 6 new songs including previously released single "Thick Skin."
On February 4, Spencer Smith will kick off a 32-date North American headline tour, with stops in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Austin and more. See below for a complete list of dates.
Smith recently wrapped up an extensive tour across Europe, the U.K., Australia and New Zealand, which included stops in Liverpool, Glasgow, Sydney, Melbourne and more. Additionally, she will be supporting Teddy Swims on his U.K. and Ireland tour this June.
True to its name, THE ART OF BEING A MESS captures the emotional rollercoaster Spencer Smith experienced while writing her second album. Each song taps into a feeling-anger, devastation, love, peace, confusion and everything in between, sometimes all at once. Reflecting on the chaos of being human, each song finds Spencer Smith revisiting real stories and experiences in her life. With this album, she reminds listeners to embrace and feel comfortable in their emotions, that not everything is black-and-white.
THE ART OF BEING A MESS follows her debut album, Mirror (2023), which features the RIAA Certified Platinum singles "Flowers" and "Fingers Crossed"-the latter of which peaked at #19 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has reached over 875 million global streams.
From a small town on Vancouver Island, Spencer Smith began her musical journey in 2019, gaining a sizeable audience online. Through her music, she explored breakups, complex feelings about school, family and friends. Spencer Smith has performed at the MTV Video Music Awards, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and the People's Choice Awards-where she was also a Best New Artist nominee.
