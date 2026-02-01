Hear Brenn!'s New Song 'Brand New Car'

(Darkroom) Brenn! returns with his new single, "brand new car," a beautifully written, stripped-back folk track that captures the tension of a relationship on the verge of collapse. Following his previous release, the song marks his second single ahead of a more cohesive project slated for later this year. Anchored by warm guitar chords and intimate, unguarded lyrics, "brand new car" draws listeners into the aftermath of a love story gone wrong. LISTEN HERE.

The Tuscaloosa native offers a poignant reflection on a partner slipping away. "If you're gonna leave, just leave me," he wails, his raw vocals cutting through untethered guitars. Rich in metaphor, Brenn! likens himself to smoke lingering in his love interest's new car-imagery that feels pulled straight from a diary. Dry, hazy guitar layers and stacked vocals deepen the mood, amplifying the song's emotional weight. "brand new car" is haunting and quietly cathartic for every passenger along for the ride.

Brenn! says of the track: "brand new car has been a challenging song to make but a huge step in a new direction as I begin to produce my own music fully by myself. I am super excited to share everything else I've been working on!"

Brenn!'s last single "Footing" marked a new chapter of creative and spiritual clarity, blending folk-rooted storytelling with the heartbeat of modern pop. With a growing TikTok fanbase of over 400,000 followers, his universe is just taking shape. His continued themes of lost love and coming of age narrate his natural blend of folk, rock and Americana, making something uniquely Brenn!.

