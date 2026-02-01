.

J. Worra Streaming New Single 'Tell Me'

Official Announcement | Published: Feb 01, 2026 3:52 PM EST
J. Worra Streaming New Single 'Tell Me'

(Warner) Chicago-born, LA-based dance music powerhouse and producer, J. Worra, releases her brand-new single "Tell Me" via Warner Records / Major Recordings.

"Tell Me" leans into J. Worra's signature underground sound, delivering a dark, hypnotic single with a seductive vocal hook and a driving bassline made for peak-time sets.

J. Worra says about the track, "I made 'Tell Me' last year while I was in the middle of some heavy touring. Right when I heard the vocal, I was inspired by an old song of mine that I had been playing out again called 'Chunk Funk'.. so much so that I went back into that old project and repurposed some of the drums. I wanted this one to groove just as hard and have a deep/infectious bass line. It was really fun to reference one of my old songs. I poured a ton of myself into this record and I can't believe I get to share that with everyone now. 'Tell Me' is definitely extra special!" Stream it here

Related Stories
J. Worra Streaming New Single 'Tell Me'

News > J Worra

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Megadeth Top The Billboard 200 With Their Final Album- Yungblud Declares Rock Is Coming Back After Grammy For Ozzy-Black Sabbath Cover- Poison- Guns N' Roses- more

KISS Makeup Idea Backfired On Members Says Criss- ERRA Release 'Further Eden' Video - From Ashes To New Preview 'Reflections' Album With 'Villain' Video- more

Day In Country

Noah Kahan Returns With 'The Great Divide'- Jamey Johnson Shares 'More Of What Matters'- Jimmie Allen Channels Hope And Resilience With 'Live Another Day'- more

Day In Pop

Watch Babyfxce E's 'Trackhawk' Video- Pat Metheny Returns With 'Don't Look Down'- Santigold Talks 'Thank You Is Enough' From Yo Gabba GabbaLand Soundtrack- more

Reviews

Megadeth Final Studio Album

Cruise News: Music Cruise Specialists StarVista LIVE Celebrate 75th Sailing

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hecho Libre Restaurant Opens at New Kimpton Resort in Arizona

Cruise News: Outlaw Country Cruise Sails in March with Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams

On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Emerson, Lake & Palmer and More

Latest News

Yungblud Declares Rock Is Coming Back After Winning Grammy For Ozzy-Black Sabbath Cover

Megadeth Top The Billboard 200 With Their Final Album

Poison Appear Back On Track For 40th Anniversary Tour

Slash Says That New Guns N' Roses Music Is Coming

Mick Mars May Challenge Arbitrator's Decision

Mick Mars May Challenge Arbitrator's Decision

Bush Release 'I Am Here To Save Your Life' Video

Burial Path Introduce New Singer With 'Between Soil And Sun'