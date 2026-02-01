J. Worra Streaming New Single 'Tell Me'

(Warner) Chicago-born, LA-based dance music powerhouse and producer, J. Worra, releases her brand-new single "Tell Me" via Warner Records / Major Recordings.
"Tell Me" leans into J. Worra's signature underground sound, delivering a dark, hypnotic single with a seductive vocal hook and a driving bassline made for peak-time sets.
J. Worra says about the track, "I made 'Tell Me' last year while I was in the middle of some heavy touring. Right when I heard the vocal, I was inspired by an old song of mine that I had been playing out again called 'Chunk Funk'.. so much so that I went back into that old project and repurposed some of the drums. I wanted this one to groove just as hard and have a deep/infectious bass line. It was really fun to reference one of my old songs. I poured a ton of myself into this record and I can't believe I get to share that with everyone now. 'Tell Me' is definitely extra special!" Stream it here
