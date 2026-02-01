.

Labrinth Releases Cosmic Opera ACT I

Official Announcement | Published: Feb 01, 2026 3:52 PM EST
(Columbia) Visionary artist, producer, and composer Labrinth releases Cosmic Opera ACT I, the first chapter of an ambitious new album. Known for his genre defying approach and cinematic sensibility, Labrinth delivers one of his most focused and emotionally resonant projects to date. Cosmic Opera ACT I blends orchestral scale, futuristic production, and raw vulnerability, unfolding as a modern opera: expansive in sound and intimate in spirit.

Across the album, Labrinth explores ambition, paranoia, mental health and the psychological weight of a life in the public eye. Each track functions as a scene, moving between moments of grandeur and restraint, clarity and distortion, above all favoring emotional truth over polished perfection.

The album follows the release of "IMPLOSION", a pulse-racing, orchestral-driven track that introduced the Cosmic Opera universe, and its follow-up "God Spoke", which further expands the project's emotional and spiritual scope.

Cosmic Opera ACT I opens a larger, two-part artistic statement, continuing Labrinth's evolution as an artist whose work consistently weaves the lines between music, film, and immersive world-building. The album's release arrives ahead of Labrinth's upcoming performance at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, where he will bring the Cosmic Opera universe to the stage. Stream or download Act I here

