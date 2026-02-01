Pat Metheny Returns With 'Don't Look Down'

(TPH) Pat Metheny has released a new single, "Don't Look Down," from his forthcoming album Side-Eye III+, due February 27 via his newly launched imprint Uniquity Music, in partnership with Primary Wave.
It's his first major studio album in six years and the latest chapter of his Side-Eye project, which centers on collaboration with the next generation of standout musicians.
Side-Eye III+ features Metheny alongside Chris Fishman (keyboards) and Joe Dyson (drums), the core trio behind the Side-Eye ensemble that has toured internationally in recent years. A worldwide tour is set to launch in 2026.
