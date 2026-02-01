Santigold Talks 'Thank You Is Enough' From Yo Gabba GabbaLand Soundtrack

(Shore Fire Media) Yo Gabba Gabba! and BMG released the soundtrack for the second season of Apple TV's Emmy Award-nominated "Yo Gabba GabbaLand!" on all music streaming services, timed with last week's season premiere.

The dynamic soundtrack features appearances by Silversun Pickups, Santigold, Ziggy Marley, Sharon Van Etten, Sleigh Bells, Yola, Still Woozy, Chicano Batman, The Aquabats!, Hemlocke Springs, Freedom Fry, Turnpike Troubadours, Ginger Root, CHVRCHES, King Tuff, Mates of State, Hatchie, Sylvan Esso, and CHAI.

Santigold's rendition of the YGG! original track "Thank You Is Enough" serves as the soundtrack's release day focus single. Of the song, Santigold shared: "I was really happy to finally be part of Yo Gabba Gabba! I loved the show since it first came out, but my schedule never allowed me to do an episode back then. That was before I had kids. Over the years, I've watched so many episodes with them, and I'd honestly feel a little bummed I missed it! I've always admired how fun, musical, and genuinely creative the show is, with such good songs and great artist performances! It's really a refreshing, art-driven take on educational kids' TV."

Earlier this month, Silversun Pickups' spirited cover of the YGG! fan favorite "Party In My Tummy" earned praise from Billboard. Frontman Brian Aubert shared "We were given the keys to a track that also means a lot to people. We did not take this task lightly."

Yo Gabba GabbaLand! has been everywhere the past year, with its season 1 guests including Anderson .Paak, Portugal. The Man, Thundercat, Local Natives, Kurt Vile, Ty Segall, The Linda Lindas, and more, plus a hugely popular performance at Coachella, a national summer tour, and a viral NPR Tiny Desk performance.

Inspired by the original "Yo Gabba Gabba!," the vibrant new 10-episode season is led by rising star Kamryn Smith as Kammy Kam and features original cast members Brobee (Amos Watene), Foofa (Emma Penrose), Muno (Adam Deibert), Toodee (Erin Pearce), and Plex (Christian Jacobs). Season two brings this group together with a new roster of musical guests to create dynamic performances and original songs that help kids and families uncover life lessons through music, movement and joyful discovery. "Yo Gabba GabbaLand!" is produced for Apple TV in partnership and collaboration with WildBrain and Yo Gabba Gabba, LLC, co-owners of the brand.

Season 2 YGGL Soundtrack

1) Kammy Kam: "Yo Gabba GabbaLand! Theme"

2) Silversun Pickups: "Party In My Tummy"

3) Yo Gabba Gabba: "We Need The Light"

4) CHVRCHES: "At Home In My Home"

5) Sleigh Bells: "What's New"

6) Santigold: "Thank You Is Enough"

7) Hemlocke Springs: "Switch It On and Off"

8) Ginger Root: "Lemonade in the Shade"

9) Still Woozy: "Stretch Out and Breath"

10) Yo Gabba Gabba: "The Noodle Dance"

11) Hatchie: "Movin' My Body"

12) Chicano Batman: "Sometimes Turtles Eat Waffles"

13) Freedom Fry: "Thank You for Everything"

14) King Tuff: "Try Something New"

15) Turnpike Troubadours: "Sunrise, Sunset"

16) Mates of State: "You Can Ask For Help"

17) Yo Gabba Gabba: "The Thank You Dance (feat. Tiffany Haddish)"

18) Ziggy Marley: "Try Try Try"

19) Sylvan Esso: "Never Give Up"

20) Yola: "Happy to Be Home"

21) Sharon Van Etten: "Rainbow of Fresh Foods"

22) Flea: "The Beat of the Day with Flea"

23) Yo Gabba Gabba: "Please and Thank You"

24) Chicano Batman: "We Help Each Other"

25) CHAI: "Go!"

26) The Aquabats: "We're So Glad We Got To Go"

27) Yo Gabba Gabba: "Yo Gabba GabbaLand! Outro"

Related Stories

Santigold, Ziggy Marley, Sleigh Bells, Yola And More To Guest On Yo Gabba GabbaLand! Season 2

A Very Awesome Yo Gabba Gabba! Christmas Coming

News > Yo Gabba Gabba