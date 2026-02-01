SANTOS BRAVOS Streaming 'Kawasaki' Performance Video

(PPM) SANTOS BRAVOS have released "Kawasaki," their second single following their debut as HYBE Latin America's rising Latin pop group. The track marks a defining moment for the group with it being their first multilingual release, featuring lyrics in Spanish, English, and Portuguese.
"Kawasaki" is produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Diplo, along with songwriter, producer, and founder of HYBE Bang Si-Hyuk "Hitman," multi-platinum producer and songwriter Johnny Goldstein, and Latin Grammy Award-winning songwriter Jimenez Gomez del Barco "Vibarco."
"Kawasaki" is a fast-paced, club-ready anthem that blends Latin urban influences with Brazilian elements. The use of Spanish, English, and Portuguese underscores the group's global identity, with each language contributing distinct tonal elements to the track. Built with performance in mind, the song thrives in its rhythm, momentum, and energy, and arrives with a choreography driven performance video
"I was stoked to produce Santos Bravos' new single. It's a fast, club-ready sound with heavy rhythm, and it was fun to explore the Brazilian side of it. It's dance-floor ready."- Diplo
