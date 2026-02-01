Watch Babyfxce E's 'Trackhawk' Video

(Atlantic) Babyfxce E is getting fans ready for his upcoming full-length debut with the premiere of the brand new banger, "Trackhawk," available everywhere via Atlantic Records along with the official music video. The Flint, MI-based rapper's debut studio album, Da Realest, arrives on February 20.
Recently named by Complex as one of "26 Rappers To Watch Out For In 2026," Babyfxce E first unveiled Da Realest late last year alongside the acclaimed first single, "Blackout." Babyfxce E debuted "Blackout" with an energetic live performance on ripe-tanjerines while also showing off his lyrical agility with show-stopping freestyles on On The Radar x Kai Cenat's all-star Mafiathon 3 and On The Radar's All Star Cypher Volume 2.
"Trackhawk" marks the latest in a non-stop hot streak of vibrant new tracks from Babyfxce E, including "Real Flex," "What Bag I'm In," and "Cut The Block Off." Last year also saw E dropping his acclaimed mixtape, M Block, available now in an expanded deluxe edition HERE. Named by Pitchfork as among its "10 of the Best Under-the-Radar Rap Mixtapes of 2025," the project - which boasts features from an elite lineup of artists including Mello Buckzz, Nino Paid, Peysoh, 03 Greedo, MAAR, Chops, Raq baby, VonOff1700, and YN Jay - includes such highly energized tracks as "Ron Holland," "Late Night," "Go Yeezy," and "PTP Remix (feat. Monaleo)," the latter which landed at #8 on Pitchfork's "The 100 Best Songs of 2025." In addition, Babyfxce E caused a viral sensation with a live freestyle of the project's "Ron Holland" on Happy News Network's The Rap Show, earning a co-sign from the Detroit Pistons superstar himself.
