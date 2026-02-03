Ari Lennox Announces North American Tour

(IC) Ari Lennox is hitting the road in 2026 with her highly anticipated North American tour in support of her critically acclaimed third studio album Vacancy, Produced by Live Nation, the massive 31-city tour kicks off on Sunday, April 12 at WAMU Theater in Seattle making stops across North America in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Toronto, Brooklyn and more before wrapping up in Charlotte at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre on Saturday, June 6.
Ari's new album, Vacancy, signals a sophisticated new chapter defined by creative autonomy, confidence, and growth. This critically acclaimed work reflects a three year recording process shaped by intention, patience, self-reflection, artistic freedom, and collaboration.
With standout singles, including the recent release "Twin Flame" produced by Tommy "TBHits" Brown and Leather Jacket, "Under the Moon" and the title track "Vacancy," reuniting Ari with GRAMMY-winning hitmakers Jermaine Dupri and Bryan-Michael Cox, the same powerhouse duo behind her Billboard-charting, RIAA platinum-certified hit "Pressure."
In 2023, Ari celebrated her sophomore album Age/Sex/Location with a sold-out "The Age/Sex/Location" Tour, performing across major U.S. cities including Los Angeles, Atlanta, Boston, and more.
ARI LENNOX 2026 NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:
Sun Apr 12 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater
Wed Apr 15 - Oakland, CA - Paramount Theatre Oakland
Thu Apr 16 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
Sat Apr 18 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Sun Apr 19 - Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
Tue Apr 21 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre
Thu Apr 23 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater
Fri Apr 24 - San Diego, CA - SOMA
Sun Apr 26 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
Tue Apr 28 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Thu Apr 30 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
Sat May 02 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
Sun May 03 - New Orleans, LA - Fillmore New Orleans
Tue May 05 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre
Thu May 07 - Miami Beach, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
Fri May 08 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts
Sun May 10 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
Wed May 13 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory
Fri May 15 - Milwaukee, WI - Landmark Credit Union Live
Sat May 16 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre
Sun May 17 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre Detroit
Wed May 20 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
Fri May 22 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Sat May 23 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sun May 24 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia
Wed May 27 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
Sat May 30 - National Harbor, MD - The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Tue Jun 02 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome
Wed Jun 03 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
Fri Jun 05 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center
Sat Jun 06 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Ari Lennox Delivers New Album 'Vacancy'
Ari Lennox Previews 'Vacancy' Album With 'Twin Flame'
Ari Lennox Goes 'Under The Moon' With New Video
Ari Lennox Shares New Track 'Soft Girl Era'
