Cory Wong Streaming New Album 'Lost In The Wonder'

(BHM) GRAMMY Award-nominated genre-defying songwriter, producer, podcast host, and guitarist extraordinaire Cory Wong released his new album, Lost In The Wonder, today. Stream it here

Lost In The Wonder spotlights Wong's remarkable gifts as a producer, writer, arranger, band leader, and master of modern pop craftsmanship, while of course never losing sight of his trademark guitar virtuosity. The album further affirms Wong's enduring love of musical collaboration, boasting a truly eclectic range of guest artists, including Taylor Hanson, Devon Gilfillian, Cody Fry, Yam Haus, Louis Cato, Ellis, Elysia Biro, Theo Katzman, and Magic City Hippies.

"There are lots of sides to me as an artist," says Wong. "A lot of people know me as a guitar guy, or even more specifically, 'rhythm guitar guy'. That's an accurate description, but it doesn't tell the whole story. I see the guitar as just one of the avenues for my music and creativity. It's been an absolute joy to develop and form a signature sound as a guitarist, but a huge part of my artistry is in my production/writing/arranging/band-leading. I've worked on and honed those skills just as much as my guitar playing, so I wanted to make an album that really showcased that side of my creative expression. Does that mean there's less guitar on this album than on others? No! It's actually quite the opposite. I feel like some of my best guitar work is done on this album. There's everything from my classic rhythm guitar sound to multiple layers of orchestrally arranged guitar to blistering solos when the music calls for it.

"I think anyone who's a great producer/writer/arranger also really likes to collaborate with other people because it gives you different colors and textures to 'paint' with. My aim is to showcase different sides of my artistry by putting several collaborators in front of the music and having me build the world that it lives in."

Lost In The Wonder was heralded with the release of a series of memorable singles, including the hook-heavy and irresistibly catchy "Tongue Tied (Feat. Stephen Day)." This was followed by the crisp yet dreamy mid-tempo title track, the jazzy disco of "Blame It On The Moon," the 80s-esque anthem "One Way Road (Feat. Yam Haus)," the retro banger "Better Than This (Feat. Cody Fry)," and finally last week's masterful soul ballad collaboration with Theo Katzman, "Lisa Never Wanted To Be Famous (Feat. Theo Katzman)." An official music video for "Lisa Never Wanted To Be Famous (Feat. Theo Katzman) is streaming now on YouTube.

