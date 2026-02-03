Don Toliver Announces 2026 OCTANE Arena Tour

(Orienteer) Don Toliver announces his 2026 OCTANE Tour, a massive arena run in support of his acclaimed fifth studio album, OCTANE, debuting No. 1 on Spotify & Apple Music globally, out now via Cactus Jack/Donnway & Co/Atlantic Records.

Produced by Live Nation, the 30-city North American tour with two headline festival appearances officially kicks off Friday, May 8 with a headline performance at Rolling Loud Orlando, followed by stops in major markets including Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, Houston, Chicago and Toronto.

The run also includes a headline appearance at Milwaukee Summerfest, before wrapping July 5 at Ball Arena in Denver. The tour features special guests SahBabii, SoFaygo and CHASE B.

Tickets will be available starting with the Citi presale beginning Wednesday, February 4. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, February 6 at 10am local time.

Citi is the official card of the OCTANE Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, February 4 at 10am local time through Thursday, February 5 at 11:59pm local time via the Citi Entertainment program.

The tour will also offer a range of VIP packages and premium experiences, featuring prime seating, early entry, and access to an immersive pre-show VIP lounge. Select packages include exclusive entry to Don Toliver's personal garage, inviting fans inside his creative world and offering a closer look at the inspiration, aesthetics, and energy that shapes OCTANE. Guests will also receive specially designed VIP merchandise and additional on-site perks.

Upcoming Tour Dates

*with SahBabii

^with SoFaygo

+with CHASE B

# Festival Headline

Fri May 8 - Orlando, FL @ Rolling Loud*^#

Tue May 12 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center*^+

Thu May 14 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center*^+

Sun May 17 - Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena*^+

Tue May 19 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena*^+

Thu May 21 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center*^+

Sat May 23 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena*^+

Sun May 24 - Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena*^+

Tue May 26 - Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena*^+

Wed May 27 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center*^+

Fri May 29 - Hartford, CT @ PeoplesBank Arena*^+

Sat May 30 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden*^+

Mon Jun 01 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden*^+

Tue Jun 02 - Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena*^+

Thu Jun 04 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena*^+

Fri Jun 05 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena*^+

Sun Jun 07 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre*^+

Tue Jun 09 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena*^+

Thu Jun 11 - Chicago, IL @ United Center*^+

Sat Jun 13 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center*^+

Sun Jun 14 - San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center*^+

Wed Jun 17 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center*^+

Fri Jun 19 - Milwaukee, WI @ Milwaukee Summerfest*^+#

Sat Jun 20 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center*^+

Wed Jun 24 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena*^+

Thu Jun 25 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena*^+

Sat Jun 27 - Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena*^+

Mon Jun 29 - Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena*^+

Tue Jun 30 - San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego*^+

Wed Jul 01 - Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center*^+

Fri Jul 03 - Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena*^+

Sun Jul 05 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena*^+

News > Don Toliver