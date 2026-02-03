Freddie Gibbs Announces The Last Rabbit Tour

(Orienteer) Fresh off a starring role in the film Night Patrol and the release of Alfredo 2, his critically acclaimed collaborative album with the Alchemist, Freddie Gibbs is kicking off 2026 with the announcement of his headline North American tour.

Launching this May, The Last Rabbit Tour will see the rapper make stops in Las Vegas, Boston, New York, Charlotte, Sacramento, and more. He'll be joined by Nourished by Time, Geordie Greep, and 2 Deadboyz (fka Flatbush Zombies) as supporting acts on select dates. Presale will begin Wednesday, February 4th at 10AM local time, with all tickets on sale from Friday, February 6th at 10AM local time.

On Sunday night, Gibbs also became a Grammy winning artist in the Best R&B Album category at the 2026 GRAMMY Awards for contributions on Leon Thomas' Mutt.

This past July, Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist released their second collaborative album, Alfredo 2, via Rabbit Vision/ALC Records/Virgin Music. The project arrived five years after Alfredo-an album that became an instant classic and redefined what a rapper-producer duo could sound like.

The long-anticipated follow-up to Alfredo enjoyed the duo's biggest single album consumption and streaming week ever. It arrived alongside the Nick Walker-directed Alfredo: The Movie, shot on location in Japan, offering a cryptic glimpse into the Alfredo 2 world. Equal parts yakuza noir and Ghost Dog, the film casts Gibbs and The Alchemist as partners navigating a seedy, hyper-stylized version of the city's criminal underground. They traded pasta for noodles, operating out of a humble ramen shop while studying ancient methods of preparation, boiling bones by day and laundering money by night. Alleyway negotiations, back room deals in smoky izakayas, and warrior monk training montages-it served as a bold reintroduction to the duo's creative universe, one that is steeped in noir aesthetics, shadowy criminal underworlds, and razor-sharp bars.

Freddie Gibbs has never fit neatly into a box. Over the last decade, he's evolved from underground tactician to cultural heavyweight. He is equally at home bodying a Madlib beat as he is acting alongside indie film darlings. But Gibbs' evolution goes far beyond music. He's expanded his presence on screen with roles that tap into the same emotional weight and streetwise intelligence that define his lyricism. Gibbs is building a career that sits at the intersection of authenticity and artistry with one foot in the culture and one in something bigger. With recent appearances in prestige television and film, and a reputation as one of rap's most compelling live performers, Gibbs is carving out a path that blends street wisdom with high art.

One of the most respected rappers by his peers, Freddie Gibbs has collaborated with everyone from Pusha T, Killer Mike, Anderson .Paak, and Yasiin Bey to Tyler, The Creator, Gucci Mane, Young Thug, and Kanye West. Throughout this time, he has also contributed music to blockbuster video game franchises, such as Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, and NBA2K. In early 2021, Gibbs teamed up with ESPN for Black History Month, performing on their "Black History Always" special The Undefeated Presents: A Room of Our Own. Later that summer, he expanded beyond the world of hip hop to make his feature film debut, starring in Down With The King, which premiered at Cannes. His performance was critically acclaimed, with The New York Times naming him one of "The 10 Best Actors of the Year" and chief film critic, A.O. Scott, listing Gibbs for a Best Actor nomination in his annual revision of who should have been nominated for the Oscars. Firmly entrenched as an underground hero, he took the leap to a major label with 2022's $oul $old $eparately and again brought his versatility full circle as he fit comfortably into varied soundscapes from Kaytranada, James Blake, and DJ Paul. It's anybody's guess where Gibbs will turn next, but it is sure to break any previous conceptions of who he is.

Upcoming Tour Dates

5/15 - West Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom

5/16 - Fayetteville, AR @ Ozark Music Hall

5/17 - Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory

5/22 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

5/23 - Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

5/24 - Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

5/30 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas

6/4 - Allentown, PA @ Archer Music Hall

6/5 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

6/7 - Flushing, NY @ Flushing Meadows Corona Park

6/11 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

6/12 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's

6/13 - Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Farm

6/14 - Indianapolis, IN @ gyptian Room at Old National Centre

6/19 - Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24

6/20 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA - Mainstage

6/21 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim

