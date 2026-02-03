Lola Young Takes Home 'Messy' Grammy

(Orienteer) Lola Young won her first Grammy Award on Sunday night, taking home Best Pop Solo Performance for her song "Messy." She was also nominated for Best New Artist, and during the globally broadcast ceremony delivered a stunning, stripped-back, intimate performance of her hit song.
Lola Young is a South London-born artist whose raw, emotionally unfiltered songwriting and rock-tinged pop have made her one of the most compelling new voices in modern music. In 2025, she crossed fully into the global mainstream with her breakout single "Messy," a 2× Platinum cultural moment that reached #14 on the Billboard US Hot 100 and #1 on Billboard's US Pop Airplay chart in addition to spending 4 weeks at #1 on the UK Official Singles Chart. The track has also surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify where she boasts tens of millions of listeners.
Lola's breakout year earned Grammy Award nominations for Best New Artist and Best Pop Solo Performance ("Messy"), as well as being selected to perform live at the Grammy Awards Ceremony. Already an Ivor Novello 'Rising Star' winner, one of the most nominated artists at this year's BRIT Awards, and following two MTV VMA nods for Best New Artist and Best Alternative Video, the momentum has cemented Young's evolution from breakthrough artist to chart-topping force.
Lola Young's latest studio album, I'm Only F**king Myself, further solidifies her reputation as a fearless storyteller. The album is a gut-punch of a record -- unflinchingly personal, full of grit, and loaded with anthems about self-sabotage, empowerment, and resilience. Through its uncompromising honesty, Lola continues to redefine what pop can sound and feel like. Watch her Grammy performance here
