Ne-Yo & Akon Teaming Up For Nights Like This Global Tour

(BMA) GRAMMY award-winning hitmaker NE-YO and GRAMMY award-winning multi-platinum recording artist AKON announced their co-headlining 'Nights Like This' global tour. Produced by Live Nation, the massive 57-city tour kicks off on Friday, April 24 at 3Arena in Dublin making stops in London, Paris, Atlanta, Houston, Toronto, and more before wrapping up in Inglewood, CA at Intuit Dome on Friday, August 21.

The tour brings together two generational artists whose catalogs have defined radio, nightlife, and pop culture. NE-YO and AKON will share the stage in a unique, dynamic back-and-forth set throughout the show stacked with era-defining hits, sing-along anthems, and club classics.

Featuring NE-YO's "So Sick," "Closer," and "Miss Independent," alongside AKON's "Smack That," "Lonely," and "Right Now (Na Na Na)," the "Nights Like This Tour" is a nostalgia rush for longtime fans and fresh excitement to new listeners. From slow jams to club anthems, every night is built to feel like a throwback party and a celebration.

'NIGHTS LIKE THIS' EU/UK 2026 TOUR DATES:

Fri Apr 24 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena

Mon Apr 27 - Newcastle, UK - Utilita Arena Newcastle

Tue Apr 28 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

Thu Apr 30 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Bank Arena

Fri May 1 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live

Mon May 4 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena Birmingham

Fri May 8 - London, UK - The O2 Arena

Tue May 12 - Paris, FR - Accor Arena

Fri May 15 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome

Sun May 17 - Antwerp, BE - AFAS Dome

Tue May 19 - Zurich, CH - Hallenstadion

Wed May 20 - Cologne, DE - LANXESS arena

Fri May 22 - Oslo, NO - Unity Arena

Sat May 23 - Stockholm, SE - Avicii Arena

Sun May 24 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena

Tue May 26 - Hamburg, DE - Barclays Arena

Wed May 27 - Prague, CZ - O2 Arena

Thu May 28 - Berlin, DE - Uber Arena

Sat May 30 - Vienna, AT - Wiener Stadthalle

Sun May 31 - Lodz, PL - Atlas Arena

'NIGHTS LIKE THIS' US/CANADA 2026 TOUR DATES:

Wed Jun 17 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Fri Jun 19 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

Sat Jun 20 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

Mon Jun 22 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

Tue Jun 23 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

Fri Jun 26 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

Sat Jun 27 - Hamilton, ON - TD Coliseum

Fri Jul 10 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sat Jul 11 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sun Jul 12 - Charlotte, NC - Truliant Amphitheater

Tue Jul 14 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed Jul 15 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Fri Jul 17 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

Sat Jul 18 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sun Jul 19 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Tue Jul 21 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Wed Jul 22 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Fri Jul 24 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sat Jul 25 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sun Jul 26 - Hartford, CT - The Meadows Music Theatre

Tue Jul 28 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Wed Jul 29 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Fri Jul 31 - Toronto, ON - RBC Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 01 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sun Aug 02 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

Tue Aug 04 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Wed Aug 05 - Shakopee, MN - Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Fri Aug 07 - Kansas City, MO - Morton Amphitheater

Sat Aug 08 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Sun Aug 09 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman

Tue Aug 11 - Austin, TX - Moody Center ATX

Fri Aug 14 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sat Aug 15 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 16 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

Tue Aug 18 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 19 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 21 - Inglewood, CA - Intuit Dome

