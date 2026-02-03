Ne-Yo & Akon Teaming Up For Nights Like This Global Tour

(BMA) GRAMMY award-winning hitmaker NE-YO and GRAMMY award-winning multi-platinum recording artist AKON announced their co-headlining 'Nights Like This' global tour. Produced by Live Nation, the massive 57-city tour kicks off on Friday, April 24 at 3Arena in Dublin making stops in London, Paris, Atlanta, Houston, Toronto, and more before wrapping up in Inglewood, CA at Intuit Dome on Friday, August 21.
The tour brings together two generational artists whose catalogs have defined radio, nightlife, and pop culture. NE-YO and AKON will share the stage in a unique, dynamic back-and-forth set throughout the show stacked with era-defining hits, sing-along anthems, and club classics.
Featuring NE-YO's "So Sick," "Closer," and "Miss Independent," alongside AKON's "Smack That," "Lonely," and "Right Now (Na Na Na)," the "Nights Like This Tour" is a nostalgia rush for longtime fans and fresh excitement to new listeners. From slow jams to club anthems, every night is built to feel like a throwback party and a celebration.
'NIGHTS LIKE THIS' EU/UK 2026 TOUR DATES:
Fri Apr 24 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena
Mon Apr 27 - Newcastle, UK - Utilita Arena Newcastle
Tue Apr 28 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
Thu Apr 30 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Bank Arena
Fri May 1 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live
Mon May 4 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena Birmingham
Fri May 8 - London, UK - The O2 Arena
Tue May 12 - Paris, FR - Accor Arena
Fri May 15 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome
Sun May 17 - Antwerp, BE - AFAS Dome
Tue May 19 - Zurich, CH - Hallenstadion
Wed May 20 - Cologne, DE - LANXESS arena
Fri May 22 - Oslo, NO - Unity Arena
Sat May 23 - Stockholm, SE - Avicii Arena
Sun May 24 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena
Tue May 26 - Hamburg, DE - Barclays Arena
Wed May 27 - Prague, CZ - O2 Arena
Thu May 28 - Berlin, DE - Uber Arena
Sat May 30 - Vienna, AT - Wiener Stadthalle
Sun May 31 - Lodz, PL - Atlas Arena
'NIGHTS LIKE THIS' US/CANADA 2026 TOUR DATES:
Wed Jun 17 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
Fri Jun 19 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
Sat Jun 20 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
Mon Jun 22 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre
Tue Jun 23 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre
Fri Jun 26 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
Sat Jun 27 - Hamilton, ON - TD Coliseum
Fri Jul 10 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sat Jul 11 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre
Sun Jul 12 - Charlotte, NC - Truliant Amphitheater
Tue Jul 14 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Wed Jul 15 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Fri Jul 17 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
Sat Jul 18 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sun Jul 19 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
Tue Jul 21 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
Wed Jul 22 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
Fri Jul 24 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
Sat Jul 25 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Sun Jul 26 - Hartford, CT - The Meadows Music Theatre
Tue Jul 28 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Wed Jul 29 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
Fri Jul 31 - Toronto, ON - RBC Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 01 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Sun Aug 02 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
Tue Aug 04 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Wed Aug 05 - Shakopee, MN - Mystic Lake Amphitheater
Fri Aug 07 - Kansas City, MO - Morton Amphitheater
Sat Aug 08 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
Sun Aug 09 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman
Tue Aug 11 - Austin, TX - Moody Center ATX
Fri Aug 14 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sat Aug 15 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Sun Aug 16 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
Tue Aug 18 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Wed Aug 19 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
Fri Aug 21 - Inglewood, CA - Intuit Dome
Guns N' Roses Stars Lead All-Star Ozzy Osbourne Tribute At Grammys- The Cure Win Two Alternative Rock Grammys- Godsmack, Stone Temple Pilots and Dorothy Tour- more
Megadeth Top The Billboard 200 With Their Final Album- Yungblud Declares Rock Is Coming Back After Grammy For Ozzy-Black Sabbath Cover- Poison- Guns N' Roses- more
Watch Jelly Roll's Grammy Awards Acceptance Speech- Tim McGraw Announces Pawn Shop Guitar Tour- Ella Langley Announces The Dandelion Tour- more
Netflix To Livestream BTS Concert- Ne-Yo & Akon Teaming Up For Nights Like This Tour- Freddie Gibbs The Last Rabbit Tour- more
Cruise News: Music Cruise Specialists StarVista LIVE Celebrate 75th Sailing
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hecho Libre Restaurant Opens at New Kimpton Resort in Arizona
Cruise News: Outlaw Country Cruise Sails in March with Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams
On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Emerson, Lake & Palmer and More
Guns N' Roses Stars Lead All-Star Ozzy Osbourne Tribute At Grammy Awards
The Cure Win Two Alternative Rock Grammys
Godsmack Recruit Stone Temple Pilots and Dorothy For The Rise Of Rock World Tour 2026
Giant's Original Lineup Reuniting At The Frontiers Rock Festival
Gov't Mule Announce Spring U.S. Tour Dates
Singled Out: Kula Shaker's Wormslayer
TURNSTILE Win Two Grammy Awards
Warrant Celebrating 'Belly To Belly Vol. 1' 30th Anniversary