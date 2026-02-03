Netflix To Livestream BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE ARIRANG Concert

(fcc) Pop royalty BTS have announced BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG, a landmark live performance streaming exclusively on Netflix on March 21 at 8:00 PM KST (3:00 AM PST / 6:00 AM EST).

Broadcast live from Gwanghwamun, one of Seoul's most iconic and symbolic landmarks, the event marks BTS' first global stage performance and celebrates the release of their highly anticipated new album, ARIRANG, slated for release on March 20. Through its partnership with HYBE, Netflix will bring BTS's long-awaited comeback to millions of viewers across the globe.

Adding to the excitement, the live performance will be followed by BTS: The Return, an intimate documentary film chronicling the making of the band's new album. Premiering globally on March 27 exclusively on Netflix, the documentary offers fans a rare, behind-the-scenes look at the journey behind BTS's highly-anticipated return.

The partnership with Netflix came on the heels of the announcement of BTS' new album and world tour. BTS' fifth studio album, ARIRANG, is a deeply reflective body of work that explores their identity and roots. After the album release, the band will embark on a massive ARIRANG World Tour (2026-2027), which will span 34 regions and 82 shows across Asia, North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and beyond.

With an unprecedented live global stream, a documentary film, and a sweeping world tour spanning multiple continents, BTS' comeback emerges as a defining cultural moment.

