Netflix To Livestream BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE ARIRANG Concert

(fcc) Pop royalty BTS have announced BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG, a landmark live performance streaming exclusively on Netflix on March 21 at 8:00 PM KST (3:00 AM PST / 6:00 AM EST).
Broadcast live from Gwanghwamun, one of Seoul's most iconic and symbolic landmarks, the event marks BTS' first global stage performance and celebrates the release of their highly anticipated new album, ARIRANG, slated for release on March 20. Through its partnership with HYBE, Netflix will bring BTS's long-awaited comeback to millions of viewers across the globe.
Adding to the excitement, the live performance will be followed by BTS: The Return, an intimate documentary film chronicling the making of the band's new album. Premiering globally on March 27 exclusively on Netflix, the documentary offers fans a rare, behind-the-scenes look at the journey behind BTS's highly-anticipated return.
The partnership with Netflix came on the heels of the announcement of BTS' new album and world tour. BTS' fifth studio album, ARIRANG, is a deeply reflective body of work that explores their identity and roots. After the album release, the band will embark on a massive ARIRANG World Tour (2026-2027), which will span 34 regions and 82 shows across Asia, North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and beyond.
With an unprecedented live global stream, a documentary film, and a sweeping world tour spanning multiple continents, BTS' comeback emerges as a defining cultural moment.
BTS Sells Out North America And European Leg Of 'Arirang' Tour
BTS Reveals New Album Title Arirang
BTS Reveal Routing For 2026-2027 World Tour
BTS Launching New Album and World Tour
Guns N' Roses Stars Lead All-Star Ozzy Osbourne Tribute At Grammys- The Cure Win Two Alternative Rock Grammys- Godsmack, Stone Temple Pilots and Dorothy Tour- more
Megadeth Top The Billboard 200 With Their Final Album- Yungblud Declares Rock Is Coming Back After Grammy For Ozzy-Black Sabbath Cover- Poison- Guns N' Roses- more
Watch Jelly Roll's Grammy Awards Acceptance Speech- Tim McGraw Announces Pawn Shop Guitar Tour- Ella Langley Announces The Dandelion Tour- more
Netflix To Livestream BTS Concert- Ne-Yo & Akon Teaming Up For Nights Like This Tour- Freddie Gibbs The Last Rabbit Tour- more
Cruise News: Music Cruise Specialists StarVista LIVE Celebrate 75th Sailing
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hecho Libre Restaurant Opens at New Kimpton Resort in Arizona
Cruise News: Outlaw Country Cruise Sails in March with Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams
On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Emerson, Lake & Palmer and More
Guns N' Roses Stars Lead All-Star Ozzy Osbourne Tribute At Grammy Awards
The Cure Win Two Alternative Rock Grammys
Godsmack Recruit Stone Temple Pilots and Dorothy For The Rise Of Rock World Tour 2026
Giant's Original Lineup Reuniting At The Frontiers Rock Festival
Gov't Mule Announce Spring U.S. Tour Dates
Singled Out: Kula Shaker's Wormslayer
TURNSTILE Win Two Grammy Awards
Warrant Celebrating 'Belly To Belly Vol. 1' 30th Anniversary