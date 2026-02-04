Cobrah Announces North American and European tour

(Orienteer) Experimental pop provocateur Cobrah is back to announce her upcoming North American and European tour. The tour begins with Treefort Fest in March on the heels of Cobrah's debut album releasing March 6th and continues on to Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Austin, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, New York and more before heading across the pond to London, Berlin and Paris in May. Cobrah will also be making her debut Coachella performance this April building on the momentum of her Gag Ball Halloween shows last fall.

Cobrah's debut album Torn is due March 6th via Atlantic Records. Written and creative directed entirely by Cobrah herself, Torn matches her most vulnerable songwriting yet with cutting vignettes of provocative grandeur and high-impact production. With catwalk-ready basslines, clashing electronics, and hushed vocals, Torn is a multidimensional self-portrait that's at once raw and theatrical. Cobrah shares, "With Torn, I am way more 'me' as a person, the songs pull from my real life. It's a little bit scary. I love doing characters. I love making things up and being extreme - and I'm still doing that on this album - but I'm also peeling it all off and presenting my real self as a character."

Torn sees Cobrah stretching herself vocally, an even sultrier evolution from the sexy sing-speak she showcased on earlier bangers that goes hand-in-hand with her newfound emotional vulnerability. "I have a melodic language that I haven't used before until now," Cobrah says. "Before it was too personal for me to show it, I didn't feel strong enough." With her exacting sense of curation, Cobrah invited back her trusted collaborators Isac Hordegård and Hannes Roovers, whom she's been working with since her debut 2019 single "IDFKA"- while also branching out by working with the likes of Illangelo (the Canadian producer best known for his work with the Weeknd), Machinedrum (the longtime California experimentalist), and Tove Burman (who co-wrote Rosalía and Lisa's hit "New Woman").

A multidisciplinary artist originally from Gothenburg, Sweden, Cobrah emerged from Stockholm's underground fetish scene, channeling its energy into a bold and boundary-breaking pop vision. Her 2019 debut EP ICON introduced her subversive aesthetic and led to the launch of her label GAGBALL Records, while the breakout hit "IDFKA" earned a Swedish Grammis nomination for Music Video of the Year. 2021's self-titled COBRAH EP-praised by NME as "a self-assured slab of sexy, celebratory wonky-pop"-and 2023's SUCCUBUS EP, which won the Swedish Grammis for Electro/Dance of the Year, solidified Cobrah as one of Europe's most forward-thinking pop artists. Her reimagined SUCCUBUS XXXTENDED featured Amanda Lepore, Ayesha Erotica, and VTSS, and her acclaimed Boiler Room set in London further underscored her reputation for immersive, high-concept performance.

Beyond music, Cobrah's influence spans fashion and film. She has attended New York and Paris Fashion Weeks for designers including Dilara Fındıkoğlu, Dion Lee, and Matière Fecale, and her music has appeared in campaigns for Jean Paul Gaultier, Mugler, Lancome, and Viktor & Rolf. Most recently, her single "BRAND NEW BITCH" featured in Yorgos Lanthimos' 2024 film Kinds of Kindness and its official trailer.

Tour Dates:

3/27 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival

3/30 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

4/1 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

4/2 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

4/4 - Edmonton, AB @ The Midway

4/5 - Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre

4/7 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

4/9 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Grand at Complex

4/10 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

4/12 - Indio, CA @ Coachella W1

4/16 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

4/17 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

4/19 - Indio, CA @ Coachella W2

4/21 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

4/23 - Dallas, TX @ Echo Lounge

4/24 - Austin, TX @ Radio / East

4/26 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Downstairs

4/28 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

4/30 - Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theater

5/1 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

5/2 - Montreal, QC @ Beanfield Theatre

5/4 - Boston, MA @ Royale

5/5 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

5/7 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

5/8 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

5/27 - London, UK @ Forum

5/28 - Manchester, UK @ The Ritz

5/29 - Brighton, England @ The Corn Exchange

5/31 - Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg (Main Room)

6/1 - Berlin, DE @ Kesselhaus

