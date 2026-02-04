Hear Charlotte Sands' New Single 'Back To You'

(Tallulah) Charlotte Sands reveals her new single, "back to you," the final preview of her sophomore album, Satellite, out March 6. "back to you" follows recent singles "Afterlife," "neckdeep," "HUSH," and "one eye open," all of which appear on the upcoming album.
On "back to you," Charlotte strikes a powerful balance between angsty intensity and poetic vulnerability. The song begins as a delicate, introspective slow burn before building into a cathartic, emotionally charged chorus. "'back to you' came from realizing how easy it is to lose yourself in someone else's orbit," she shares. "It's about recognizing the pattern for what it is, and how every choice, every excuse, and every 'what if' leads you back to the same place. It's the loop you fall into when you ignore your intuition and mistake warning signs for butterflies."
With her bright blue hair, Y2K-inspired style, and boundary-pushing sound, Charlotte Sands has cemented herself as an alt-pop it girl. On her upcoming album, Satellite, the LA-based artist pushes her vision further than ever, channeling her genre-blurring instincts and fearless vulnerability into a body of work that feels both deeply personal and arena-ready.
Since making her debut in 2018, Charlotte has charted in the U.S. Top 40 for more than 15 weeks, won 'Best Breakthrough Album' at the Heavy Music Awards, and amassed over 300 million global streams-all as a fully independent artist. Her rise has been fueled by relentless touring and unforgettable performances, sharing stages with My Chemical Romance, 5 Seconds of Summer, and YUNGBLUD. In 2024, she embarked on a highly successful global headline tour in support of her album, can we start over?. Looking ahead, Charlotte will bring her electrifying live show to European audiences in 2026 as a support act on Simple Plan's tour, marking a major milestone in her international rise.
